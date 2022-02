A 21-year-old hiker died after he slipped off a mountain peak and fell 700 feet while trying to take a selfie. Richard Jacobson was camping in the Superstition Mountains, near Lost Dutchman State Park, AZ, east of downtown Phoenix, when he went to take a picture of himself atop the Flatiron Summit late at night. Shortly after, at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday, his camping companion called 9-1-1. Police recovered Jacobson’s body with the help of an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter later that day.

