ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Report Says Sea Levels Will Rise In Next 30 Years As Much As They Have In Past Century

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSLDL_0eGIvcwS00

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate.

That’s according to a report just released by NOAA .

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, a soothing day down the shore is perfect for a slow stroll in the sand with human’s best friend.  Quite the contrast to when Nor’easters rage up the coastline or hurricanes barrel ashore. Waves pummel the coastline, tidal flooding fills streets, and storm surge crushes boardwalks and homes.

These events will get worse according to a report just released by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

Murdock spoke with scientist William Sweet.

LINK : Read the report

“Flood frequencies are going to increase, and they’re going to be more problematic,” Sweet said.

By the numbers: Sea level rise over the next 30 years will average 10–12 inches along the U.S. coastline. That’s as much as it rose in the last 100 years. More specifically, there will be a 4-8” increase along the Pacific Coast, 14-18” along the Gulf Coast, with 10-14” expected along the Atlantic Coast.

“With this additional foot of sea level, what is now minor nuisance high tide flooding is going to be more moderate flooding which causes damage to property, infrastructure,” Sweet said.

Sweet adds major flooding – four feet deep – that threatens lives, is likely to occur every other year.

“We have high confidence that sea level rise of a foot is likely to happen in New York City, Atlantic shore is likely to happen over the next 30 years,” Sweet said.

On a global scale, sea level is affected by warming oceans and melting glaciers. In New Jersey, there’s more to the story. The land is sinking, compounding the problem.

“New Jersey is  sinking due to the effects of an ice sheet during our last ice age,” said Jennifer Walker, a postdoctoral associate with Rutgers University. “The ice sheet no longer exists, but the land is readjusting.”

Walker says sea level rise recorded by the end of 21st century in New Jersey depends heavily on human behavior.

“With a high emissions scenario, strong continued growth of fossil fuel consumption, a likely sea level rise between 2.3’ and 6.3′,” Walker said.

With low emissions, less rise.

“The more we do now and the sooner we do it, the less sea level rise we’ll have to adapt to,” Walker said.

The longer we’ll get to enjoy our coastlines as they exist today.

NOAA hopes the report informs Americans about what’s going to happen over the next thirty years, so preparations can be made now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

US Coastlines to Witness up to a Foot of Sea Level Rise by 2050: Report

According to a new inter-agency report, sea levels along US coastlines will rise between 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 cm) on average above the current levels by 2050, according to a new inter-agency report. Coastal flooding will increase significantly over the next 30 years because of sea-level rise,...
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Mirror

What drives sea level rise? A new report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding

Sea levels are rising, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts over the next three decades. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10-12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in […] The post What drives sea level rise? A new report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

New research sums up sea-level rise

Sea-level rise is arguably one of the most serious consequences of the climate crisis. While using satellite data to monitor how the height of the sea is changing provides critical evidence for decision-making, satellites are also essential to measuring the individual components, such as seawater temperature and glacier melt, that contribute to the overall rise. Confidence in the accuracy of these separate measures is key. ESA-funded research now confirms that the figures match up.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NBC News

U.S. sea level rise accelerating, NOAA says

Sea level rise is accelerating rapidly, and U.S. coasts could see another foot of water on average by 2050, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report released Tuesday. The report predicted 10 to 12 inches of additional sea level rise by midcentury, though projections for specific regions and...
ENVIRONMENT
KTNV

NOAA warns sea levels will rise dramatically in U.S. in the next 30 years

A new report led by NOAA warns that the country’s coasts will be hit by fast sea level rise between now and the year 2050. Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency estimate that the U.S. will experience as much sea level in the next 30 years as it witnessed in the previous 100 years.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Government Agencies Report One Foot Sea-Level Rise by 2050

A new report provides the United States with alarming forecasts as sea levels are predicted to rise in the next 30 years, more than in the last 100 years, with floods increasing in frequency, storm surges peaking, and fragile coastal infrastructure will be flooded with saltwater. An inter-ministerial report led...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Sweet
KQED

Historic Sea Level Rise Predicted in U.S. Over Next 30 Years

Sea levels along the U.S. coastline are projected to rise by a foot or more by 2050, according to new federal data. But the projections are lower for the West Coast than for the rest of the country. Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED Climate Reporter. Lawmakers Once Again Pushing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richmond.com

Sea level is rising on Virginia's coasts. Another foot expected in the next 30 years.

Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. On Tuesday, NOAA and several other federal agencies released an update to their 2017 report on long-term sea level rise projections for the United States. New data from satellites, tidal gauges, and a better understanding of Antarctic ice sheets have helped narrow their estimates since the last report.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Level Rise#Hurricanes#Oceans#Noaa#Cbs2#Rutgers University
Boston Globe

Here’s what rising sea levels mean for Boston, according to a new report

It means some regions will be swallowed up by the seas. On Tuesday, the US got a wake-up call about sea level rise in the form of a major new federal report. The interagency study, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecasts that by 2050, sea levels along US coastlines will be about a foot higher than they were in 2000. That increase will be even sharper in Boston and elsewhere in the Northeast: The region is likely to see 16 inches of sea level rise compared with 2000 levels.
BOSTON, MA
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Week

In new report, climate scientists estimate U.S. sea levels will rise rapidly by 2050

A new report from federal climate scientists warns that by 2050, sea levels along coastlines in the United States will rise by 10 to 12 inches. In the last century, climate change accelerated the melting of glaciers and ice caps, causing oceans to rise by about a foot. Scientists are confident that the pace will pick up even more, with the same amount of sea level rise taking place in the next 30 years.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

A New Study Has Found The Year When Sea Level Rise Truly Began Accelerating

A global analysis of sea levels over the past 2,000 years has found a rapid rate of increase in line with the Industrial Revolution. By 1863, researchers found the rate of sea level rise had clearly surpassed background variability. Unsurprisingly, it's around this time that the first hints of ocean warming and glacier melt from human activity also show up in research, and both of these factors are known to contribute to rising seas.
SCIENCE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy