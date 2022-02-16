New Report Says Sea Levels Will Rise In Next 30 Years As Much As They Have In Past Century

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate.

That’s according to a report just released by NOAA .

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, a soothing day down the shore is perfect for a slow stroll in the sand with human’s best friend. Quite the contrast to when Nor’easters rage up the coastline or hurricanes barrel ashore. Waves pummel the coastline, tidal flooding fills streets, and storm surge crushes boardwalks and homes.

These events will get worse according to a report just released by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

Murdock spoke with scientist William Sweet.

LINK : Read the report

“Flood frequencies are going to increase, and they’re going to be more problematic,” Sweet said.

By the numbers: Sea level rise over the next 30 years will average 10–12 inches along the U.S. coastline. That’s as much as it rose in the last 100 years. More specifically, there will be a 4-8” increase along the Pacific Coast, 14-18” along the Gulf Coast, with 10-14” expected along the Atlantic Coast.

“With this additional foot of sea level, what is now minor nuisance high tide flooding is going to be more moderate flooding which causes damage to property, infrastructure,” Sweet said.

Sweet adds major flooding – four feet deep – that threatens lives, is likely to occur every other year.

“We have high confidence that sea level rise of a foot is likely to happen in New York City, Atlantic shore is likely to happen over the next 30 years,” Sweet said.

On a global scale, sea level is affected by warming oceans and melting glaciers. In New Jersey, there’s more to the story. The land is sinking, compounding the problem.

“New Jersey is sinking due to the effects of an ice sheet during our last ice age,” said Jennifer Walker, a postdoctoral associate with Rutgers University. “The ice sheet no longer exists, but the land is readjusting.”

Walker says sea level rise recorded by the end of 21st century in New Jersey depends heavily on human behavior.

“With a high emissions scenario, strong continued growth of fossil fuel consumption, a likely sea level rise between 2.3’ and 6.3′,” Walker said.

With low emissions, less rise.

“The more we do now and the sooner we do it, the less sea level rise we’ll have to adapt to,” Walker said.

The longer we’ll get to enjoy our coastlines as they exist today.

NOAA hopes the report informs Americans about what’s going to happen over the next thirty years, so preparations can be made now.