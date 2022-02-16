ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler winds lasting all day

We’re blowing right into the middle of the week with this system that brought a few showers last night and is still bringing wind today. But the winds are chillier, now out of the northwest, following yesterday’s cold front. Overall temps are cooler today and they feel even more so with the northerly breezes so you will likely need to keep a jacket or some long sleeves with you today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a slight warm-up for the weekend before another cold storm next week!

