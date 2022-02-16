Cooler winds lasting all day

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.

