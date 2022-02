The present paper develops a matrix framework to determine the sustainability of multiple activities simultaneously. We define an activity as an action or process involving multiple resources; each activity depends upon other activities at a higher level. First, the problem of sustainability is framed in the context of an input"“output model. Later, an infinite layer approach is adopted to represent different sectors of the economy and both renewable and non-renewable resources. Using the infinite layer approach, the concentration of renewable energy usage is calculated for each activity. The conversion to productive use varies from one resource to another. The current endeavor also focuses on enhancing energy efficiency to reduce non-renewable resource dependency.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO