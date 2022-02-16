ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks Talks Advice to Katy Perry, a Golden Gift For Lorde & How Airplane Food Inspired Solo Hit

By Gil Kaufman
Cover picture for the articleStevie Nicks has rock and roll stories for days. And in case she forgets any of them, according to a Q&A in this week’s first-ever New Yorker digital interviews edition with actress/writer Tavi Gevinson, she has nearly 50 years of meticulous journals to help jog her memory. “When...

Stevie Nicks Is Still Living Her Dreams

I first met Stevie Nicks in 2013, when I was about to turn seventeen. At the time, I was editing Rookie, an online magazine for teen girls, and I had recently given a TEDxTeen talk critiquing a trend of superficially “strong” female characters in pop culture. I am sure the video would embarrass me now, but I stand by its concluding line: “Just be Stevie Nicks.” A few months later, I heard from Nicks’s management team. Her cousin had sent her the video of my talk, and she wanted to invite me to a Fleetwood Mac show. At the concert, in Chicago, I bawled listening to Nicks sing her otherworldly songs, and was stunned when I heard the same voice dedicating her performance of “Landslide” to me. Backstage, Nicks gave me a gold moon-shaped necklace—a token she grants to those she’s taken under her wing. We kept up a friendship, and, in 2017, I interviewed her for Rookie’s podcast. Then the show’s production company shut down midseason, and the conversation never aired.
