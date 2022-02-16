ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

One dead another wounded in St. Landry Parish shooting

By KATC News
 2 days ago
One person is dead and another injured following a shooting Tuesday night in St. Landry Parish

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on February 15 at 7:28 PM, deputies responded to the 9400 block of Hwy. 105 in Melville to reports of a shooting.

One victim, identified as Wade Edward Smith, was found unresponsive at the scene. A second victim was located near a burnt vehicle.

Deputies say Smith had died from gunshot wounds.

The second victim was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center from injuries sustained from the incident.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Details on what caused the vehicle fire were not provided.
