Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Houston Rockets in Arizona on Wednesday night.

The Houston Rockets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Daishen Nix, Trevelin Queen, and Usman Garuba have all been ruled out for the game.

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-41 in 56 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

While the Rockets are the worst team in the west, the Suns come into the game as the top seed in the west with a 47-10 record in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

