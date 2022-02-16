82-year-old charged with two counts of robbery

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police confirmed an 82-year-old has been arrested on two counts of robbery in the same neighborhood.

MPD says they responded to the 3100 block of Wellborne Drive West about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 15. This was in reference to a burglary in process. When MPD arrived they located and detained Allen Macarthur, 82, inside the residence, he was allegedly robbing.

Macarthur is being charged on two counts of robbery. MPD says detectives have connected him with another burglary that occurred on the 3400 block of Wellborne Drive East. This robbery on Wellborne Drive East happened two days prior on Sunday, Feb 13 around the corner from Tuesday’s robbery.

