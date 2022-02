Last week, Gameforge announced that Swords of Legends Online would be receiving its biggest content update yet, bringing people new classes and more while also making the shift to free-to-play and offering players in Russia and the CIS a chance to jump in. At the time they simply listed the release for February, but now we know when to look for it – on February 24th. At that time, players can look for all kinds of new content, including new story content, additional PvP modes, and more. The update also introduces two new classes, one of which Gameforge is offering players a closer look at today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO