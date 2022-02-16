One dead, one injured in shooting near Melville

MELVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — One person is dead, and one person was injured after a Tuesday night shooting near Melville, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

On Tuesday, Feb. 15 at around 7:29 p.m., deputies with the SLPSO responded to a shooting in the 9400 block of Hwy 105. They found one victim unresponsive and another near a burnt vehicle. Details on how the vehicle was burnt are not yet released.

The unresponsive victim was identified as Wade Edward Smith, who was pronounced dead. The other victim was identified as James Preston Vaughn. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators have identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time, but we will continue to update this story as details become available.

So far this year, eight shootings, including this one, have been investigated by SLPSO.

