What’s $465 million buy you? See for yourself. The first trailer for Amazon’s much-anticipated (and extremely expensive) television series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings premiered during the Super Bowl. The show, which is technically a prequel to The Lord of the Rings novels and film adaptations, is titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and supposedly cost Amazon somewhere in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars for just the first season of the show — and they are already committed to produce at least five seasons of the show to air on its Prime Video streaming service. So this thing better be good.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO