HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on for Naponica Brooks, 22, after she allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old woman who was her Uber customer on Valentine’s Day. Naponica Brooks is wanted by law enforcement for injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office) “Naponica Brooks is currently wanted by law enforcement for injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” said Constable Mark Herman. Deputies found the victim after Brooks...

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO