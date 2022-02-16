Cold Front Brings Southland Dramatic Shift in Weather

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Following a week of summer-like heat, the Southland is experiencing a dramatic cool-down, with sunny skies and cool temperatures in the forecast today, a day after some light rain and snow fell in some areas.

It is expected to be in the mid-60s today in Los Angeles and neighboring communities. It'll be windy and cool in the San Fernando Valley and mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the mountains.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developed Tuesday, thanks to a cold low-pressure system that moved into the region from Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

By mid-afternoon, light snow was already being reported along the Grapevine, dramatically slowing traffic in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County.

Snow was reported as low as 2,600 feet at Lake Los Angeles in the Antelope Valley, the weather service reported.

By late afternoon, about an inch of hail was reported in the Pasadena area, with more hail and rain falling in La Canada Flintridge. A band of strong rain showers moved through El Monte and Whittier, moving to the southeast.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and potential travel delays. Gusty winds could affect travel on Interstate 5 and the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, especially for high profile vehicles, according to the weather service.

The low-pressure system will move out of the area today, with warmer and drier conditions on tap for Thursday, according to the weather service.