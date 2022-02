Knowing what he wants! Blake Moynes has moved on from his broken engagement with Katie Thurston — and has a list of what he’s looking for in a potential partner. “I think, in some weird way, [my breakup] hurt me in a sense where I’m finding the more that I fail, the more things that I find that I know I don’t want in a relationship,” the Canada native, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at the h.wood Group and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend party in Los Angeles on Friday, February 11. “I think I have more understanding of exactly what I want [and] I think [that] has made me more picky, but the right person will come along and I’ll know what it is because I’ve failed so many times now.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO