Four piano students performing at PianoFest on March 20

hometownsource.com
 2 days ago

Four area piano students will perform on stage at UW-LaCrosse on Sunday, March 20 in an event called PianoFest. Helen Carlson, 11, Robbie Carlson, 8, Megan Glasspoole, 12, and Ellison Harms, 11, will play in Annette Recital...

www.hometownsource.com

Beloit Daily News

Beloit's Aldrich students to perform Aladdin

BELOIT—“It’s a plot you knew, with a good twister too.”. That’s a line from Aladdin to be performed by some enthusiastic and talented Aldrich Intermediate School thespians. The performance will be the classic story, with a few new characters, plenty of comedy and other surprises. Under...
BELOIT, WI
ABC6.com

Narragansett teacher plays piano for students every Friday

NARRGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) – A teacher at Narragansett Pier Middle School is going above and beyond by playing music for students heading into school during the pandemic. Mike Simeone, a music teacher at the school, started the Friday morning tradition over a year ago. It began as a way to lift students up in the midst of the pandemic when morale was low.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WFMZ-TV Online

Elephant waits patiently for musician to play Beethoven

Pianist Paul Barton goes to great lengths to entertain an audience. His stage is alongside a river in Thailand, and his audience is a rescued bull elephant named Mongkol. Barton said he noticed that many animals like to listen to him play music, however, he believes it's not so much the music Mongkol likes but the rise and fall of the musical phases.
Wicked Local

ALTA Performance to hold March 3 grand opening in Saugus

ALTA Performance issued the following press release. The North Shore sports scene just got Gamed! ALTA Performance, the North Shore’s hottest new sports performance and physical therapy center, will be opening its new digs at 352 Broadway in Saugus in the Trader Joe’s Plaza. Local owner and volleyball...
SAUGUS, MA
Reading Eagle

Four shows added at Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center

Four new shows have been announced for Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. • The Elevation Nights Tour featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick comes to Santander Arena on May 3. This tour is a full worship experience as Furtick preaches and Elevation Worship leads some of their hit songs including “Graves Into Gardens,” “RATTLE!,” “Do It Again” and “The Blessing.”
Daily Breeze

Comedian Kevin Hart to perform at Spotlight 29 Casino in March

Actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart will perform at Spotlight 29 Casino on Sunday, March 6. Hart’s early stand-up specials include “Seriously Funny,” “Laugh at My Pain” and “Let Me Explain.” He’s also known for acting roles in films such as “Ride Along,” “Get Hard” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
Axios Denver

Four live performances to catch in Denver this weekend

Live entertainment abounds in Denver this weekend. Here are our top four picks: 🐍 "Rattlesnake Kate," a new musical by an Aurora native and former member of The Lumineers, details the early 20th-century story of a strong, progressive frontierswoman from Greeley who single-handedly saved her son from 140 rattlesnakes. The show makes its world premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts today. 🎻 The Colorado Symphony will perform Disney's "Fantasia" in sync with the original 1940 film as it's projected on the big screen with dual Saturday and Sunday shows. Tickets are selling out fast, so act now. 🩰 "Romeo & Juliet," Colorado Ballet's newest production, debuts this Saturday with stunning sets, costumes and choreography along with live scores performed by the Colorado Ballet orchestra. The emotional performance runs through Feb. 13. 🐯 Chinese lion dances and martial arts demonstrations will be performed this Saturday and Sunday at the Far East Center in celebration of the year of the tiger.Live DJs, kids' fashion shows and Taiko drummers will also perform. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.
WINKNEWS.com

Dunbar High School student performs at Carnegie Hall

A student from Dunbar High School in Fort Myers has made their way to the big stage, performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City over the weekend. Aiden Persaud took the opportunity to play his violin on one of the grandest stages known to musicians. “I didn’t like realize...
BBC

Dance Passion: Dive into Dance

Step into a world where performative dance meets human-digital interaction. Dive into Dance is a potent mix of choreography, performance and Extended Reality Technology (XR). Developed by Antoine Marc and XR Studio Milk It, dancer Sadé Alleyne moves powerfully and gracefully through a series of intricately designed phrases while interacting with digital visuals that appear to be in the space but are generated through Mixed Reality technology and volumetric capture. Dive Into Dance uses these elements as a means to explore the relationship between music and dance and how musical elements influence and inspire the choices that creators make and ultimately leads practitioners to create new immersive work.
AL.com

Meet one of the most badass frontwomen in rock these days

Tina Halladay’s vocals can be brass-knuckles or like sugar. She’s the fuse that denotates Sheer Mag, a Philadelphia band whose alloy of arena hooks and punk/metal grit has made them one of rock’s most exciting new bands from the last 10 years. Sheer Mag’s founding members - Halladay, lead guitarist Hart Seely, bassist Kyle Seely and rhythm guitarist Matt Palmer – met while they were students at New York’s Purchase College. They’d previously been in separate bands there.
KCBD

Military music group ‘Voices of Service’ to perform in Lubbock March 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Payne Welborn Endownment and the LWCHF will host the musical group Voices of Service, consisting of veteran and active duty service members, on Sunday, March 6th at 7 p.m. at the Frazier Pavilion. This military quartet uses their platform to increase awareness of what...
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall debut for Arab-Jewish chamber orchestra

Israel’s first professional orchestra of Arab and Jewish musicians will make its first US appearance on March 18 at Carnegie Hall. The Galilee Chamber Orchestra, with artistic director, Saleem Ashkar, will give the annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert, with Joshua Bell as soloist. The concert will be aired on...
