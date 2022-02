The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains a hot commodity, as the all-electric crossover is turning on dealer lots in just 14 days, while the vast majority of owners say they would buy it again if given the chance. The Mach-E has been the recipient of plenty of critical acclaim as well, ranking second on J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study and recently joining Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended vehicles. Now, that same consumer organization has named the Ford Mustang Mach-E as one of the most satisfying electric SUVs to own as well.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO