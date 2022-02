This forgotten relic is an awesome muscle car masterpiece from the late 1970s. The Ford Maverick has been getting much attention lately because Ford resurrected the name for a truck model. However, today we aim to please the true automotive enthusiasts who remember the Maverick's original state, a muscle car. Though it has been widely forgotten in today's modern muscle car mania, the Ford Maverick is a valuable relic from the past, boasting a long and storied history throughout. With performance that could have rivaled the Ford Mustang at the time and plenty of styles to match, these cars quickly began to take over the popular car culture in America. Nowadays, you can hardly find them anywhere due to their sheer age and the fact that many were used and abused out of existence. So what are enthusiasts like us supposed to do if we want to get our hands on one of these rolling time capsules?

