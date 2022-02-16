ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

COVID-19 isn't going away, but now we know how to live with it

By Northeastern University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTests. Masks. Distancing. Vaccines. Boosters. Pills. Therapeutics. There are a lot more tools in our pandemic toolbox than there were two years ago, when tests consisted of difficult-to-find "brain ticklers," masks were homemade, and many people were terrified of leaving their homes. In fact, the SARS-CoV-2 toolbox is starting to look...

medicalxpress.com

Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Can you catch COVID-19 more than once?

Since Omicron has emerged, cases of COVID-19 reinfection are becoming more common. As new waves hit different parts of the world, the risk of reinfection rises. Reinfection refers to someone who had COVID-19 infection, recovered, and then caught it again. Studies found that people who are unvaccinated were twice as likely to be reinfected. This is in comparison to people who had two doses of the vaccine. Additional details can be found here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
binghamtonhomepage.com

“I don’t know what else to do, or where to even go from here.” COVID-19 vaccine to blame for Southern Tier man’s death

LOCKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) — A rare complication to the COVID-19 vaccine turned deadly for the Watts family of Lockwood. Their son, George Watts Jr., died at just 24-years-old after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. George Jr. was a college student. Described as a homebody, he loved playing video games...
LOCKWOOD, NY
Cincinnati Herald

Wear your mask as we live with COVID-19

A message from The Center for Closing the Health Gap. Our country continues in the throes of COVID-19 tragically two years since this virus came to our shores. We are within the peak of the omicron variant surge which now accounts for over 99% of the cases in the USA. Cases reached a record high of 1,364,418 ten days ago (Jan. 10, 2022). Even though most cases are less severe, the sheer number results in the delayed emergence of hospitalizations and deaths. On Jan. 23 we recorded a single day number of 3,810 American dead. Although this is a high in this season, the number is less that the record 4,442 deaths recorded exactly a year ago, January 20, 2021. Although it is not clear from the statistics, we are in a better place than last winter. This is the case because we have vaccines, more and better masks, effective medications to treat Covid-19, more clinical experience in treating those who are sick, finally more testing, and hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to address the ramifications of this virus.
CINCINNATI, OH
Gonzaga Bulletin

in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic how can we stay healthy

With the second anniversary of COVID-19 becoming a pandemic coming up this spring, it seems an exceptionally ripe time to address mental health. For many people, including myself, the radical change in lifestyle, relationships and circumstances brought about by COVID-19 prompted a difficult reckoning with mental health issues and a new awareness of mental health in general.
MENTAL HEALTH
WRIC - ABC 8News

Are we in a COVID-19 endemic now?

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts director Dr. Melissa Viray said hospitalizations and cases have both rapidly decreased following the surge of omicron cases. She said that means the public may be able to take a step back in regard to mitigation strategies.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
MedicalXpress

Cases down, but experts say COVID-19 pandemic isn't over

With the peak of the Omicron surge in the rearview mirror, the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is dropping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says last week's seven-day moving average of daily new cases decreased nearly 43% compared with the previous week. But Mayo Clinic COVID-19 experts caution that the number of new COVID-19 cases is still significant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

The pandemic is almost over — unless you're pregnant

As COVID-19's omicron wave slowly declines nationwide, states like California have lifted their mandates requiring universal masking in public. Beyond California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and New York, have lifted mask mandates as well. While the optics of the transition to a (hopefully) post-pandemic world appears to signal a moment of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

