COVID-19 isn't going away, but now we know how to live with it

A message from The Center for Closing the Health Gap. Our country continues in the throes of COVID-19 tragically two years since this virus came to our shores. We are within the peak of the omicron variant surge which now accounts for over 99% of the cases in the USA. Cases reached a record high of 1,364,418 ten days ago (Jan. 10, 2022). Even though most cases are less severe, the sheer number results in the delayed emergence of hospitalizations and deaths. On Jan. 23 we recorded a single day number of 3,810 American dead. Although this is a high in this season, the number is less that the record 4,442 deaths recorded exactly a year ago, January 20, 2021. Although it is not clear from the statistics, we are in a better place than last winter. This is the case because we have vaccines, more and better masks, effective medications to treat Covid-19, more clinical experience in treating those who are sick, finally more testing, and hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to address the ramifications of this virus.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO