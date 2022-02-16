ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ViacomCBS Rebrands as Paramount Global, Puts Emphasis on Streaming

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKAVX_0eGIr4Lx00

The media giant formerly known as ViacomCBS has officially rebranded itself as Paramount Global with a focus on its streaming service, Paramount Plus. Naveen Chopra, chief financial officer at Paramount, joined Cheddar to discuss the company’s name change and streaming wars. "There are components of content licensing that we continue to do, either historical arrangements or opportunities to license content that don't really impinge on what we're trying to do with our owned and operated services and that continues to be an important ingredient in our broader financial model," he said. "But our number one priority is putting our best assets on Paramount Plus." Chopra also discussed theatrical release windows before feature films hit its service and the platform's subscription goals.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Deepdub Raises $20 Million to Bring A.I.-Based Dubbing to Global Market

A.I.-based entertainment company, Deedub, recently raised $20 million in a Series A round, led by Insight Partners. Deepdub uses A.I. technology to automate the dubbing process for foreign-language movies or TV shows, while using actors' original voices. The company says it can take just two to three minutes of data from an actor's voice and transform the voice into a different language. The funding comes as foreign-language films and shows like Netflix's 'Squid Game' have recently become more popular with audiences in the U.S. and around the world. Oz Krakowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Deepdub, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TV SHOWS
Miami Herald

Can ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ Become a Rival to Nextflix and Disney+?

The streaming era is a brave new world, but it’s also a tough one. At some point, all of the major networks came to realize that while live television still had its uses -- last Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast for instance -- the industry was increasingly shifting to a streaming model and it didn’t make sense to allow Netflix to keep using the various media companies’ back catalog of films and television shows to become one of their chief rivals.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Viacomcbs#Paramount Global#Paramount Plus
Deadline

Non-Fiction Studio XTR Hires Jonathan Stern As First COO

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XTR, the non-fiction studio behind projects such as Oscar nominated doc Ascension and Apple’s They Call Me Magic, has hired its first Chief Operating Officer. The company has hired Jonathan Stern in the new position. He comes from Media Advisory Group, the boutique IP rights, branding and consulting firm that he founded. He will oversee all business operations and optimize XTR for scale, including establishing new business opportunities and supervising legal, sales, and human resources. Prior to founding Media Advisory Group, Stern was SVP, Strategic Development at Bunim/Murray Productions and has worked for Red Bull Media House...
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount. “This is an exciting moment in the history of our company,” president & CEO Bob Bakish and Shari Redstone, non-executive chair of the company’s Board of Directors, said in an internal memo. “It has been one year...
PARAMOUNT, CA
trekcore.com

ViacomCBS Rebrands to Simply “Paramount” as Company Recaps Progress and Shares Details on Next Paramount+ Expansion

Today was ViacomCBS’ annual investor presentation, where the studio spent the afternoon touting subscriber growth, streaming viewership increases, and both corporate and production news about their wide range of entertainment business. Board of Directors chair Sheri Redstone began the event by announcing that ViacomCBS has officially changed their corporate...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Seekingalpha.com

ViacomCBS earnings call: A flood of content feeding transformation to Paramount

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) - now becoming Paramount Global - kicked off an investor event following its Q4 earnings with a voluminous load of content news, setting up the pipeline that will feed the new Paramount. "Franchises are our future," the company said in a prophetic note before unveiling lengthy plans...
BUSINESS
darkhorizons.com

ViacomCBS Rebrands & Integrates Showtime

Two years after Viacom and CBS merged into ViacomCBS, the multinational is changing its name to simply Paramount. The news came ahead of a three-hour investor presentation held today about their plans for the Paramount Pictures studio and the globalization of the Paramount+ service. The CBS television network will keep its name and logo though.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

ViacomCBS Rebrand Brings in Scathing Bear Note

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) are tumbling this morning, after the company announced during its investor day presentation that it will soon undergo a major rebranding as it makes a shift toward becoming a streaming-focused company called Paramount Global. Separately, the firm reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts' estimates, though its revenue topped expectations. VIAC was last seen down 15.3% at $30.49, set to open at its lowest level in nearly a month.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming strength

(Reuters) – ViacomCBS Inc surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as more people subscribed to its streaming platforms and the media giant posted strong advertising sales. The company’s flagship Paramount+ streaming service added 1 million subscribers in just a week in November following the release of family film “Clifford...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

ViacomCBS Changing Name to Paramount, Revenue Rises to $8B

ViacomCBS saw revenues rise 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8 billion, and the company announced a major rebrand. As of Wednesday, the company is changing its name to Paramount, aligning its brand with flagship streaming service Paramount+. Football was once again key to the media conglomerate’s...
NFL
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Takes On Distribution of ‘Between Two Worlds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. ZDF Enterprises, to be rebranded ZDF Studios in April, has snagged worldwide distribution rights to the topical post-WWII dramatic series “Between Two Worlds” (“Ein Hauch Von Amerika”). Skein is set in a fictional German town in the ’50s where a robust U.S. military presence is impacting the lives of its people, in particular the two young friends Marie and Erika, whose relationships with their family, community and each other are put to the test by the presence of a U.S. army base. Commented Sebastian Krekeler, director ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises: “The clash of different cultures and...
TV & VIDEOS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kerry Novick Joins the Jim Henson Company As Vice President Of Global Distribution

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned distribution executive Kerry Novick has joined The Jim Henson Company as Vice President of Global Distribution. Novick oversees the sales and distribution of the Company's extensive library of both classic titles like Sid the Science Kid, Pajanimals, and Farscape, and new properties including Word Party, Splash and Bubbles, and Dot. She also handles opportunities and potential partnerships regarding co-production and co-financing of film and television projects. The announcement was made by Chris Lytton, President and COO, to whom Novick directly reports.
BUSINESS
Cartoon Brew

Ex-Disney Exec David Levy Joins Invisible Universe, The Would-Be ‘Pixar Of The Internet’

Disney veteran David Levy has joined Invisible Universe, a self-styled internet-first animation studio, as chief creative officer. And what is Invisible Universe? A startup that only officially launched last year. It partners with celebrities to create animated characters that debut on social media, functioning as virtual influencers of sorts. Its stated aim is to become the “Pixar of the internet” and has raised $8 million to date.
MOVIES
Variety

Universal Music Group Teams With Curio to Sell NFT Digital Collectibles for Music Artists, Labels

Click here to read the full article. The NFT train keeps steaming along:  Universal Music Group is the first major music company to ink a partnership with Curio, a nonfungible token platform focused on entertainment brands. Under the deal, Curio will serve as a dedicated global outlet for future officially licensed NFT projects from UMG’s record labels, operating companies and recording artists worldwide. The first project under the partnership will be with British singer-songwriter Calum Scott, a Capitol Music Group artist, which is slated to launch this spring. NFTs provide a way to verify ownership of a piece of digital content, and...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy