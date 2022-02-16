Police: Bronx woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend; suspect on the loose

The NYPD says a woman was stabbed early Wednesday morning at 1500 Noble Ave. in the Bronx.

Officials say they got a call around 4:30 a.m. that the victim's partner entered the home and started arguing with her before pulling out a knife and stabbing her. She suffered multiple cuts to her torso.

EMS transported her to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where she died. She was 45 years old.

The suspect and the victim have a child together but were not legally married, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.