Bronx, NY

Police: Bronx woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend; suspect on the loose

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The NYPD says a woman was stabbed early Wednesday morning at 1500 Noble Ave. in the Bronx.

Officials say they got a call around 4:30 a.m. that the victim's partner entered the home and started arguing with her before pulling out a knife and stabbing her. She suffered multiple cuts to her torso.

EMS transported her to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where she died. She was 45 years old.

The suspect and the victim have a child together but were not legally married, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

