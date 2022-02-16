ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Cast Opposite Randall Park in Netflix Workplace Comedy Blockbuster

By Ryan Schwartz
 2 days ago
This calls for Amy Santiago’s celebratory dork dance.

Fresh off her eight-season run on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Melissa Fumero has been cast opposite Randall Park in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster .

As previously reported, the 10-episode single-cam “takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America,” and “explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds,” according to the official synopsis. Fumero will play Eliza, “a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Park) as his trusty No. 2 — and maybe more.”

Blockbuster was created by fellow B99 vet Vanessa Ramos, and counts David Caspe ( Happy Endings, Black Monday ) and Jackie Clarke ( Superstore, Happy Endings ) among its writers/executive producers.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine wrapped in September with an episode that saw the commissioner of the NYPD approve Captain Holt and Amy’s police reform program, which would be implemented citywide. In turn, Holt was appointed deputy commissioner of police reform, and Amy came aboard as Holt’s No. 2, earning a well-deserved promotion from sergeant to chief. TVLine readers gave the hour-long sendoff an average grade of “A.”

Prior to Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Fumero played Adriana Cramer on the ABC soap One Life to Live, from 2005 to 2011. Additional credits include recurring roles on the OG Gossip Girl , the One Day at a Time reboot and Diary of a Future President . Most recently, she lent her voice to Hulu’s animated Marvel comedy M.O.D.O.K.

Are you looking forward to seeing Fumero back on TV? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.

