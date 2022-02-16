ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, MI

No one hurt by chemical bomb at Dundee apartments

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VzZb_0eGIqy9P00

DUNDEE -- No one was injured when a chemical pressurized device exploded Tuesday night in a hallway of the Village Pointe Apartments in Dundee.

Dundee police and firefighters were dispatched to the apartments located at 611 Rawson St. around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, after residents of the complex reportedly discovered the homemade device colloquially known as a 'Drano bomb'.

Dundee Police Acting Chief Randy Sehl said that some of the residents reported suffering adverse side effects from being exposed to the chemicals, but they sought treatment on their own and no serious injuries were reported.

Upon evacuating the building, officials discovered a second, unexploded device in the hallway. The device was removed and preserved for evidence.

"We notified Michigan State Police, and their bomb disposal unit and the Washtenaw County Fire HAZMAT team were able to come help us get (the devices) out safely," Sehl said. "Residents were able to return about midnight. (Those affected) sought treatment on their own; I think some fresh air, once we got them out of the building and offsite for a while, it took care of itself..."

Sehl said that, at this time, this incident is believed to be unrelated to a school safety threat involving Dundee Middle School that was discovered Monday evening. A post on the Dundee Community Schools Facebook page said that the district collaborated with local law enforcement to fully investigate the threat, which was found to be not credible.

"As far as we are aware, there is no relations between the two situations," Sehl said. "They are unrelated. We don't think they are connected at all."

The apartment incident continues to be under investigation. Anyone with any information on the situation is asked to contact the Dundee Police Department at 734-529-3430.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Dundee, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Chemicals#Michigan State Police#The Apartments#Accident#Drano#Dundee Middle School
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
917
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy