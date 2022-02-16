ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Major new offer for top Clemson QB target

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

A big-time Clemson quarterback target in the 2023 class picked up a major new offer on Wednesday.

Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Christopher Vizzina announced via social media that he has received an offer from Georgia.

Vizzina (6-4, 200) earned an offer from Clemson back on Nov. 20 while on campus for the Wake Forest game and returned to Tiger Town in late January as the only quarterback in attendance for the program’s elite junior day.

“What I wanted to do on this visit — going into it — I wanted to see the actual university and actually get to spend time with the coaches I’d spend time with,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider . “Clemson really did that. I got to see the new business school and spend time with the coaches I’d actually spend time with. I think they did a really good job of setting it up for me. It was a very memorable visit.”

Vizzina is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Clemson Insider traveled to meet with Vizzina last week as part of our Tour of Champions. You can check out our Tour of Champions content on Vizzina below:

TCI Tour of Champions: Coach discusses big-time Clemson QB target

Top Clemson QB target goes in-depth with TCI on his recruitment

TCI Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with top 2023 QB Christopher Vizzina

Tour of Champions: A look at Christopher Vizzina and his journey to becoming one of the nation’s top QBs

Coach Speak: Clemson doing ‘first-class’ job in recruiting top QB target

The Clemson Insider

Big honor for future Tiger

After signing with Clemson back in November 2021, R.J. Godfrey was able to put quite the senior season together for North Gwinnett. Godfrey, — a 6-7, 215-pound senior — was named Georgia high school (...)
The Clemson Insider

Clemson lineman done playing

The playing days for a Clemson offensive lineman are over, though he will stayed involved with the program in a different capacity. Hunter Rayburn, who started multiple games for the Tigers this past season, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
