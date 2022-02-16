Dallas Cowboys pay $2.4 million to settle voyeurism allegations against team exec

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly paid $2.4 million in a confidential settlement to four members of their cheerleading squad. Following allegations of voyeurism against the senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple.

According to documents obtained by ESPN , and from sources with knowledge of the situation, Dalrymple was accused by one of the franchise’s cheerleaders of watching the group undress in their lockerroom during an event at AT&T stadium in 2015.

A letter from the cheerleader’s attorney to the team — obtained by the site — claims Dalrymple stood behind a partial wall, with his iPhone extended at the women while they undressed. The long-time team executive reportedly gained entry to the back door of the locked dressing room by using a security key card.

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first time that Dalrymple has been accused of offensive acts while on the job for “America’s Team.” Also in 2015, a fan watching a live stream on the team’s website claimed he saw Dalrymple taking an “upskirt” picture of Charlotte Jones Anderson — daughter of team owner Jerry Jones .

Although contradicted by multiple sources who spoke with the site, Dalrymple has since claimed that his unexpected run-in with the members of the iconic Cowboys cheerleading team was accidental. On Monday he released a new statement refuting both allegations.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in the statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

The May 2016 settlement reportedly includes a nondisclosure agreement in which the four women, three of their spouses, and officials from the team have agreed to never speak publicly about the allegations. Documents show that each woman received $399,523.27 in the settlement.

Following the allegation, a team representative claimed the organization investigated the incidents and “found no wrongdoing” on the part of Dalrymple. However, a source told ESPN that in October 2015 he was given a formal written warning by the organization.

