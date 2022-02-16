ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

QB Arch Manning adds Florida, LSU to list

Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has added Florida and LSU to his list of potential schools.

The father of 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, Cooper Manning, recently confirmed the additions to 247Sports.

Manning is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

He is also considering Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, schools he already visited along with Clemson, which is no longer under consideration.

He passed for 1,947 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions and added seven rushing TDs as a junior at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Manning’s uncles (Peyton and Eli) and grandfather (Archie) all starred at quarterback in the NFL. Both Archie and Eli played at Ole Miss.

–Field Level Media

