Linda Evangelista shares photos of what she calls disfiguring CoolSculpting effects

By Scott Stump
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed supermodel Linda Evangelista has spent nearly five years in seclusion after she says she was disfigured by a popular cosmetic treatment, but now she is coming forward to share the condition that has left her body “unrecognizable.”. Evangelista, 56, spoke with People for the cover story of...

www.nbcnews.com

