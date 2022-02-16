ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Davion Mitchell: Questionable Wednesday

 2 days ago

Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to...

thedallasnews.net

Last-second slam rescues No. 9 Duke vs. Wake Forest

Mark Williams slammed home Paolo Banchero's missed layup with 0.4 seconds remaining, lifting No. 9 Duke to a 76-74 win over visiting Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Wendell Moore Jr. added 16 points, six...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Tubby Smith Is Stepping Down: College Basketball Fans React

Longtime college basketball leader Tubby Smith is stepping down as the head coach of the High Point Panthers. The 70-year-old coach, who’s been a head basketball coach for more than 30 years, announced his decision to step down with an official statement this afternoon. After contracting COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year and spending extended periods away from the program, Smith felt this was a good time to step away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Donte Divincenzo
Sactown Royalty

Davion Mitchell will not compete in Rising Stars Challenge, out with hand contusion

The Sacramento Kings will no longer be represented in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities happening in Cleveland this weekend, as Shams Charania of The Athletic announced Thursday morning that Davion Mitchell would no longer be participating in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. In his place, Denver Nuggets...
NBA
High Point Enterprise

Smith steps down as HPU coach

HIGH POINT — Tubby Smith ended his tenure as High Point University’s men’s head basketball coach Wednesday. Absent from the sidelines for three weeks, Smith stepped down, citing his time away from the program after contracting COVID for the second time in a year, according to a university release.
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS Sports

As Knicks slide, exec William Wesley has blamed Tom Thibodeau in talks with owner James Dolan, per report

The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.
NBA
#Bulls
On3.com

Jay Bilas gives his thoughts on Tubby Smith stepping down at High Point

Former Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith is stepping down as the head basketball coach of High Point University , according to a press release issued by the school on Wednesday. Smith, now 70 years old, hasn’t coached a game in more than three weeks. His son, G.G. Smith, will take over as the head coach for High Point for the remainder of the 2021-2022 and the 2022-2023 seasons, according to the press release issued by the school. Tubby Smith is an alum of High Point and played college basketball for the Panthers from 1969-1973.
HIGH POINT, NC
Card Chronicle

Miami hands Louisville 7th straight loss, 70-63

Louisville’s season-long trend of making all the wrong type of history continued with Wednesday night’s 70-63 loss to Miami. The Cardinals not only dropped a home game to the Hurricanes for the first time in program history (6-0 previously), but they became the first U of L team since 1940-41 to lose seven consecutive contests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

Jeremy Lamb (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Kings

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Jeremy Lamb is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Lamb is dealing with left ankle soreness, which is why he has missed time as of late. However, it seems as though he'll have a chance to return to the court right before the All-Star Break. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
nationofblue.com

Auburn, Kentucky top list of top transfer portal winners in 2021-22

Jeff Goodman says Auburn and Kentucky were the biggest winners in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats, of course, won big with Oscar Tshiebwe, who is leading the nation in rebounding at 15.3 boards per game. John Calipari also brought in Sahvir Wheeler, who is averaging 7.2 assists per game.
AUBURN, KY
numberfire.com

Denver's Monte Morris (concussion) questionable on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (concussion) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Morris appears closer to return after Denver's guard was forced to miss three games with a concussion. In a difficult spot against a Warriors' team ranked first in defensive rating, expect Bones Hyland to start again if Morris remains out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Javonte Green (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Green's availability has recently been in question after Chicago's rookie played 34 minutes with a left ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to play more minutes if Green is not active against a Sacramento squad ranked 29th in defensive rating.
NBA
SportsGrid

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

According to Memphis Grizzlies PR Official Twitter, All-Star point guard Ja Morant is questionable for the team’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday with soreness in his left ankle. Morant could be looking at a second-straight absence after missing last night’s contest with the New Orleans Pelicans –...
NBA
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hachimura left Monday's game early and did not return due to a sprained right ankle. Due to the injury, he is listed questionable to play in Wednesday night's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Anthony is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.0 minutes against the Hawks. Anthony's Wednesday projection includes...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Jeremy Lamb: Ruled out Wednesday

Lamb (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. Lamb will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with left ankle soreness. He'll have some time to recover over the All-Star break before retaking the court for the second half of the season.
NBA

