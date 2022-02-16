Kings' Davion Mitchell: Questionable Wednesday

Former Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith is stepping down as the head basketball coach of High Point University , according to a press release issued by the school on Wednesday. Smith, now 70 years old, hasn’t coached a game in more than three weeks. His son, G.G. Smith, will take over as the head coach for High Point for the remainder of the 2021-2022 and the 2022-2023 seasons, according to the press release issued by the school. Tubby Smith is an alum of High Point and played college basketball for the Panthers from 1969-1973.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO