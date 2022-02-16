ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Biopic: See Teaser to New Film Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks

By ebanas
myq105.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker has released its first teaser trailer. Embedded below, director Baz Luhrmann shared the 15-second clip with the caption, “Hey, it’s time to TCB! I’ll have a trailer to share with you all on...

Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
thedigitalfix.com

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis trailer reveals Tom Hanks as the Colonel

The first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been released, which gives us our first look at Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley and our first chance to hear his singing voice. It also reveals Tom Hanks as Elvis’ infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, who is also the narrator of the tale. The movie – which is simply called Elvis – will be released on June 24, 2022.
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks to Star in New Movie From Team Behind ‘Forrest Gump’

It’s been a very busy year or so for Tom Hanks, which makes us very, very happy. The iconic actor has several projects currently in the works. He’s filming the “Masters of the Air” TV mini-series and also has the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley movie, in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, coming out in June. His IMDb page also states that he is either in the pre-production or announcement phase for “A Man Called Ove,” “No Better Place to Die,” and “Beautiful.”
MOVIES
Popculture

'Elvis' Movie Star Austin Butler Reveals Emotional Response to Portraying King of Rock and Roll

On Thursday afternoon, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, the highly-anticipated Elvis Presley biopic three years in the making. Leaving fans and critics alike all shook up over the upcoming summer release, Elvis illuminates various chapters of the rock icon's life through the eyes of his staunch and often vilified manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. But as Austin Butler, who portrays the King of Rock and Roll himself, tells PopCulture and other media, the role really pushed him to take on numerous aspects of Elvis Presley, including the voice.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Watch the Trailer for New Elvis Biopic

There is a new biopic coming all about the King of Rock and Roll. The movie, which is the brainchild of Baz Luhrmann, has reportedly been in the works for some time, largely because Luhrmann and company did not have the right actor to play Elvis. But they do now....
MOVIES
