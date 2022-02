LUBBOCK, Texas – A mix of sports and soap opera will be on display when No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 20 Texas meet for the second time this season at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Tech head coach Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 77-64 win over the Longhorns in the first matchup on February 1 in Lubbock following a coaching change that saw him take over the program from Chris Beard who left for Texas last April.

