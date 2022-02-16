ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofía Jirau makes history as the first Puerto Rican with Down syndrome to become a Victoria’s Secret model

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago
Secret is out! Sofía Jirau makes history as the first Puerto Rican with Down syndrome to become a Victoria’s Secret model She has been dreaming about this moment for years

The secret is out!Sofía Jirau is making us all proud as she becomes the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome. The Puerto Rican have been dreaming about this moment for years, and now she can open the door for more people with special needs.

“I dreamed it, I worked for it, and now it is a dream come true. I can finally share my secret…I’m the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!,” Jirau wrote on her Instagram account. “Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it has been formed! Inside and out there are no limits, Alavett!”

Jirau debuted as a model in 2019 when she was 23 years old, and the following year she modeled at New York Fashion Week. In 2021 she made headlines again after launching the campaign “Sin Límites” (No Limits) to raise awareness about the Down Syndrome community.

The model joins the “Love Cloud Collection” alongside Celilo Miles, Devyn Garcia, and Paloma Elsesser.

“Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand’s evolution. From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating”, Raúl Martinez, Head Creative Director of Victoria’s Secret, said in a press release.

In 2020, speaking to Remezcla, the Latina beauty said, “I’m going all over the world. There is no fear. In and out, there are no limits.” She added, “I’m not scared of anything, eso se va pa’ la calle.” When asked about where she gets her inspiration, Sofía doesn’t have to look too far. “I look at myself in the mirror and I get strength,” she told the publication.

AllNewsisBadNews
1d ago

Ther truth is she is been exploited for her DS. VS is marketing off it. I think it is great for her but it is true.

f.u.have a nice day
1d ago

Lmfwao now if we could just get a trans downs Puerto Rican woman we'd have reached the pinnacle of woke success.

kikitar
1d ago

Exploitation and lowering standards so everyone is a model...I miss the 90s.

