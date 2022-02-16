Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson post their first photo together The couple used socia media to share their first snapshots

After months of maintaining their relationship in total privacy, finally Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson, have shared their first photograph together. These posts mark the debut of the couple on social media, as they previously preferred to keep their relationship away from the cameras.

The model, originally from Ecuador, posted a black and white photo to her Instagram Story, in which she can be seen lying on a lounge chair tenderly hugging Chicharito, who looks to be asleep in her arms. On this snapshot, Nicole wrote these words, revealing her affection for the Mexican soccer player.

“I celebrate you and that heart that comes out of your chest every day. Happy Vday torombolo.”

Meanwhile, Hernandez made his own post and also shared a photograph with Nicole, but the one he posted was different from the first image, with Chicharito only showing their interlocked hands. The LA Galaxy star added a white heart emoji to the image.

With these photos, both are showing just how well their relationship is going. In fact, it has become more and more common to see the couple in public, a couple of weeks ago the cameras of El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) captured them in Miami.

Not only that, Javier Hernández has already started to integrate Nicole into his closest group of friends. Last December, the couple spent the end of 2021 in Cabo, where they vacationed with Sebastián Rulli, Angelique Boyer, and Diego Dreyfus.

