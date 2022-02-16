ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson post their first photo together

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UUf4_0eGIpYQq00
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson post their first photo together The couple used socia media to share their first snapshots

After months of maintaining their relationship in total privacy, finally Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson, have shared their first photograph together. These posts mark the debut of the couple on social media, as they previously preferred to keep their relationship away from the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2lp2_0eGIpYQq00
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is involved with Nicole McPherson

The model, originally from Ecuador, posted a black and white photo to her Instagram Story, in which she can be seen lying on a lounge chair tenderly hugging Chicharito, who looks to be asleep in her arms. On this snapshot, Nicole wrote these words, revealing her affection for the Mexican soccer player.

“I celebrate you and that heart that comes out of your chest every day. Happy Vday torombolo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYXja_0eGIpYQq00
Esta fue la foto con la que Nicole hizo oficial su noviazgo con ‘Chicharito’ en redes

Meanwhile, Hernandez made his own post and also shared a photograph with Nicole, but the one he posted was different from the first image, with Chicharito only showing their interlocked hands. The LA Galaxy star added a white heart emoji to the image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4r4z_0eGIpYQq00
‘Chicharito’ publicó esta imagen en sus stories junto a Nicole

With these photos, both are showing just how well their relationship is going. In fact, it has become more and more common to see the couple in public, a couple of weeks ago the cameras of El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) captured them in Miami.

Not only that, Javier Hernández has already started to integrate Nicole into his closest group of friends. Last December, the couple spent the end of 2021 in Cabo, where they vacationed with Sebastián Rulli, Angelique Boyer, and Diego Dreyfus.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastián Rulli
Person
Diego Dreyfus
Person
Angelique Boyer
Person
Javier Hernández
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Gordo Y La Flaca#Univision#Instagram Story#Mexican#La Galaxy
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Just Stepped In on Instagram to Clear Up the Latest Rumor About Her Love Life

If anyone wants to know what is happening in Khloé Kardashian’s love life, don’t go speculating on the internet — you might as well go straight to the source. The Good American founder chimed in on Instagram to clear up some interesting rumors on who she is reportedly dating. Comments by Celebs reposted an item from The KarJenners fan account, which alleged that Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey was pursuing the reality star. (See the post HERE.) “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Rare PDA Pic With Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With Boyfriend in Rare Pic. Hailie Jade isn't afraid to lose herself in an (adorable) moment. The 26-year-old, who is daughter of rapper Eminem with his ex Kim Scott, recently treated her Instagram followers to a sweet snap of herself alongside her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock. And since the photo—showing the happy couple as they locked lips—came the day after Valentine's Day, Hailie aptly captioned her post, "Yesterday & everyday."
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Kendrick Lamar & His Fiance Are High School Sweethearts

On Feb. 13, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime show in Los Angeles. While electrifying the stage during what is sure to be an epic performance, it’s possible that “Humble” rapper will have two special guests in the crowd; his fiancee, Whitney Alford, 35, and their daughter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy