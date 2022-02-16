Social Security: Payments of $1,657 going to recipients today

Millions of retired Americans are seeing their Social Security payments deposited today, worth an average of $1,657.

Payments for individuals born between the 11th and 20th of the month are seeing their checks today, the third Wednesday of the month.

The average check is now worth $1,657 since the 5.9% COLA increase went into effect.

In 2021 the average check was $1,565. This brought the average up by $92.

Individuals that are between 66 and 67 could see a maximum of $3,345, if they qualified throughout their working lives.

Individuals that waited until age 70 and collect the maximum can see as much as $4,194.

Those that wait until 70 to collect the maximum also needed to have worked for 35 years earning 6 figures.

Your amount is based on the age you chose to retire and how long you worked.

The amount you made while working plays a large factor in your benefits as well.

If you did not work a full 35 years, then $0 will be averaged into your benefits for the years you did not work.

The most you can earn before no longer paying Social Security taxes in 2022 is $147,000.

This went up $4,200 from 2021.

In 2017, according to The Sun, that wage cap was just $127,200.

The next Social Security check will go out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

This is Feb. 23, and anyone with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will see a check.