Social Security: Payments of $1,657 going to recipients today

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Millions of retired Americans are seeing their Social Security payments deposited today, worth an average of $1,657.

Payments for individuals born between the 11th and 20th of the month are seeing their checks today, the third Wednesday of the month.

The average check is now worth $1,657 since the 5.9% COLA increase went into effect.

In 2021 the average check was $1,565. This brought the average up by $92.

Social Security: Make an appointment at your office

Individuals that are between 66 and 67 could see a maximum of $3,345, if they qualified throughout their working lives.

Individuals that waited until age 70 and collect the maximum can see as much as $4,194.

Those that wait until 70 to collect the maximum also needed to have worked for 35 years earning 6 figures.

Social Security: Laminating your SSN card

How your Social Security benefit is determined

Your amount is based on the age you chose to retire and how long you worked.

The amount you made while working plays a large factor in your benefits as well.

If you did not work a full 35 years, then $0 will be averaged into your benefits for the years you did not work.

The most you can earn before no longer paying Social Security taxes in 2022 is $147,000.

SSDI and SSI explained

This went up $4,200 from 2021.

In 2017, according to The Sun, that wage cap was just $127,200.

The next Social Security check will go out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

This is Feb. 23, and anyone with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will see a check.

Comments / 2

FingerLakes1.com

SSI & SSDI: Payments dates for 2022

Programs run by the Social Security Administration, including SSI and SSDI, are seeing major boosts for 2022. This is thanks to the 5.9% COLA increase, which is high due to the rate of inflation. Anyone with a birthday between the 1st and 20th of any given month has already seen...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

