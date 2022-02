State Attorney General Letitia James has issued very important safety warning involving Apple Air Tags. She says criminals are using the devices to track an individual's location by attaching the AirTags to vehicles or placing them in purses, coat pockets or on other personal items. People can take several steps to protect themselves including watching for "Item Detected Near You" notifications on their iPhones or by downloading the Tracker Detect app from the Google Play Store if they have an Android device. James says tracking someone without their consent is a felony and that everyone should keep a close eye on their belongings.

