ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden demands Trump's White House visitor logs

By Cate Martel
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhPzA_0eGIomRp00
© Getty Images

To view past editions of The Hill's 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Joe Biden is asking Donald Trump for his visitor logs. This should go well.:

Via The New York Times’s Michael S. Schmidt, “President Biden is opposing another effort by former President Donald J. Trump to withhold information from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, ordering the National Archives to hand over White House visitor logs the committee is seeking.” https://nyti.ms/3s2BYsF

What Trump’s team is arguing: The visitor logs are included as executive privilege.

Is there a precedent? Yes … and it did not end in Trump’s favor: “Mr. Biden had similarly decided last year not to support Mr. Trump’s claim of executive privilege over other batches of White House documents and records sought by the committee. Mr. Trump went to federal court to block the release of those earlier batches but lost.”

What happens now?: “It is unclear whether Mr. Trump will go to court again in an attempt to block or slow the release of the visitor logs.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3s2BYsF

It’s Wednesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

WE HAVE NEWS

We’ve got you covered morning, noon, and night! Be first to sign up for the debut of The Hill’s Evening Report.

THE LATEST WITH UKRAINE

The mind games are on another level:

Via The New York Times’s Max Fisher, “Each side is trying to convince the other that the price of conflict is too high. It is a complex game played with deliberate ambiguity, raising the risk of lethal miscalculation.” https://nyti.ms/33oqhTl

So, diplomacy?: Yes, but there’s a lot more to it. “Troop movements, sanctions warnings and legislation, embassy closures, leader summits, and intelligence leaks are all aimed, in part, at proving each country’s willingness to carry out certain threats or accept certain risks.”

An example of Russia’s play: “Russia, by shifting thousands of troops from its far east to Ukraine’s border, hopes to convince Washington and Kyiv that it is willing to endure a major war to secure its demands by force.”

An example of the U.S.’s play: “The Biden administration, … [closed] its embassy in Kyiv, and vowing economic retaliation, signals that Moscow cannot expect desperate American concessions, making further escalation less worthwhile.”

More on the strategies each country is using: https://nyti.ms/33oqhTl

‘BIDEN TESTED BY BREWING RUSSIAN CRISIS’:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/3HPb7FL

NATO isn’t buying it, Russia:

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he doesn’t believe Russia is withdrawing troops while negotiations continue.

In Stoltenberg’s words: "We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces. And of course, that contradicts the message of diplomatic efforts," Stoltenberg said. "What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way. So, so far, no de-escalation."

What this means, from Reuters’s Phil Stewart, Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott: https://reut.rs/3Brrkib

HOW MANY RUSSIAN TROOPS WE THINK PUTIN HAS DEPLOYED TO THE BORDER:

150,000, President Biden said yesterday.

Biden also said a Russian invasion in Ukraine “remains distinctly possible.” https://bit.ly/3gQ1ZEZ

IN CONGRESS

If you thought 2021 was big, you just WAIT:

If Republicans win back control of the House in November, they are planning for an ambitious year of legislation. https://bit.ly/3uVRKr6

Why Republicans are well situated to win the House: “The midterm cycle is historically brutal for the party of first-term presidents, and that track record — combined with Biden’s approval rating, which is underwater, and consumer inflation, which is soaring — has created a golden opportunity for Republicans to win back the lower chamber after just four years in the minority wilderness.”

What clashes to expect with President Biden if this happens: https://bit.ly/3uVRKr6

The GOP is wondering how seriously to take Trump’s legal drama:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans are scrambling to figure out how former President Trump ’s mounting legal troubles will affect his grip on the party and chances of running for office again in 2024.” https://bit.ly/33oTm0Y

It’s not exactly on the back burner, either: “The latest development came Monday evening when Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, severed ties with him and his business empire and said it could no longer vouch for the reliability of a decade’s worth of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization.”

More on where Trump stands: https://bit.ly/33oTm0Y

MEANWHILE IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

“Democrats are seeking a course correction in the suburbs ahead of November’s midterms as recent elections show the voting bloc beginning to trend Republican.” The full story from The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/3vayUN5

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘The coronavirus is here to stay. We now have a tool kit to live with it.’:

Via The Washington Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson and Aaron Steckelberg, “As we enter a new phase of living with covid, vaccines, testing and new drugs will be key.” The full story: https://wapo.st/34YJ08w

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 78,039,888

U.S. death toll: 925,560

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 548 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 237,213 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A bit of good news:

CNN’s Ariel Edwards-Levy pointed out, “Sunset tonight in DC is at 5:45 pm, a full hour later than last year's earliest sunset in December” https://bit.ly/3oO7DMj

The Washington Post is being very democratic about it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSHUy_0eGIomRp00

@PostSports tweeted, “WaPo Twitter users, we’re asking your opinion! How would you like to see ‘Commanders’ shortened in headlines? Vote now” Voting is still open: https://bit.ly/3rVGc5f

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EST: Two cloture votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3oRYnqw

1:15 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swears in Cynthia Ann Telles as U.S. ambassador to Costa Rica.

1:40 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swears in Reta Jo Lewis as president of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

3:30 p.m. EST: Two confirmation votes in the Senate.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3LAhz5M

11 a.m. EST: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3rULXQk

2 p.m. EST: - The Hill’s Food Security Summit: RSVP now

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsCyM_0eGIomRp00

Today is National Almond Day.

OK, this is pretty cool:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGI8H_0eGIomRp00

Via CNN’s Sara Smart, middle schoolers in New Hampshire built a small boat and launched it into the Gulf Stream in Oct. 2020. Well, that tiny boat just made it to Norway. The full story — and photos: https://cnn.it/3GQbPBf

And because you made it this far, here’s an important safety precaution to carry when you leave the house: https://bit.ly/3Br7Nyn

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
citywatchla.com

Nancy Pelosi is Joe Biden’s Worst Nightmare

When 19-year-old Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb nationalist, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie on June 28, 1914 in Sarajevo, his action made World War I inevitable. At other times, one individual can turn events towards the positive as when Boris Yeltsin jumped on the tank, but the decisive action was taken by the commander of the tanks, Sergey Yevdokimov, who had been dispatched to stop the protests but instead turned his tanks around in support of Yeltsin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#White House Visitor Logs#Via The New York Times#Capitol#The National Archives
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Biden overshadowed by Obama as the former president engages in unseemly politicking

Former President Barack Obama’s Thursday talk to House Democrats is a stunning break from the norm that erstwhile holders of the nation’s highest office keep their domestic political activities to a minimum. Obama is speaking to them as Democrats try to navigate the midterm elections and revive a stalled legislative agenda — things the current president would normally be expected to address.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

479K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy