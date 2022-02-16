ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans are unsure about the next steps in the COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

A new study has found that many Americans are unsure about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This study gained insight on how Americans are feeling now.

Many Americans are experiencing pandemic fatigue

The study that was conducted found that many Americans feel tired from the pandemic and are unsure about what comes next. Click here to read about it.

Here are some numbers on how Americans are feeling about COVID-19:

  • 46% ignore all news about COVID-19 variants
  • 27% are worried that the pandemic will never end
  • but, 47% think it will be over soon
  • 71% are willing to get booster shots as needed to fight future variants
  • but, 18% said they won’t get another booster
  • 28% of unvaccinated people won’t wear masks in any situation
  • 59% agreed to wear a mask around high-risk people
  • 63% would wear a mask in a hospital

This is evidence that Americans are very split about how to approach the rest of the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci is hopeful that we will soon be out of the “full blown pandemic phase.”

