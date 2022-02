A greasy rebound or deflection off a skate just wouldn’t have felt right. For Sidney Crosby, a player synonymous with doing his best work in big moments, goal No. 500 had to be special. It was. He did it at home in Pittsburgh, his parents in attendance, his Penguins facing their state-rival Philadelphia Flyers, converting a power-play pass from his longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin. It was picture-perfect, just like the water-bottle goal Crosby scored in a shootout in his rookie season and the golden goal he delivered for Canada at the 2010 Olympics.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO