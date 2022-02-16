ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NJSIAA girls basketball tournament brackets, schedule

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
The NJSIAA girls basketball tournament was seeded on Wednesday. Brackets will be official at noon Thursday.

Public games in Groups 2 and 4 begin Feb. 28, with Groups 1 and 3 on March 1. Play continues until sectional finals on March 7 and 8, all at the better seed. State semifinals for Groups 1 and 3 will be March 9 and March 10 for Groups 2 and 4.

The Non-Public tournament will be March 2, March 4 and March 7. Sectional finals will be on March 9.

Non-Public state finals will be March 12. Public state finals are slated for March 13.

The Tournament of Champions begins March 16, with semifinals on March 18 and the final on March 20.

North 1, Group 1

No. 16 Butler at No. 1 North Warren, No. 9 Saddle Brook at No. 8 Boonton, No. 12 New Milford at No. 5 Emerson, No. 13 Passaic Charter at No. 4 Kinnelon, No. 14 Cedar Grove at No. 3 Park Ridge, No. 11 Wallkill Valley at No. 6 Kittatinny, No. 10 Hopatcong at No. 7 Waldwick, No. 2 Hasbrouck Heights at No. 15 Cresskill.

North 1, Group 2

No. 16 Hawthorne at No. 1 Jefferson, No. 9 Pompton Lakes at No. 8 Mahwah, No. 12 Mountain Lakes at No. 5 Glen Rock, No. 13 Indian Hills at No. 4 Westwood, No. 14 Elmwood Park at No. 3 Demarest, No. 11 Ramsey at No. 8 Lakeland, No. 10 High Point at No. 7 Pequannock, No. 15 West Milford at No. 2 Dumont.

North 1, Group 3

No. 16 West Essex at No. 1 Sparta, No. 9 Northern Highlands at No. 8 Wayne Hills, No. 12 Morris Knolls at No. 5 Old Tappan, No. 13 Pascack Valley at No. 4 Wayne Valley, No. 14 Tenafly at No. 3 River Dell, No. 11 Paramus at No. 6 Montville, No. 10 Teaneck at No. 7 Morris Hills, No. 15 Parsippany Hills at No. 2 Ramapo.

North 1, Group 4

No. 16 Barringer at No. 1 Union City, No. 9 Kearny at No. 8 Columbia, No. 12 Bergen Tech at No. 8 Bloomfield, No. 13 Fair Lawn at No. 4 Eastside (Paterson), No. 14 Livingston at No. 3 Ridgewood, No. 11 East Orange Campus at No. 6 West Orange, No. 10 North Star at No. 7 Passaic Tech, No. 15 Memorial (West New York) at No. 2 Morristown.

North 2, Group 1

No. 9 North Arlington at No. 8 Wood-Ridge, winner at No. 1 University; No. 12 West Side at No. 5 Becton, No. 13 Weequahic at No. 4 Jonathan Dayton, No. 11 Shabazz at No. 6 Belvidere, No. 14 Palisades Park at No. 3 Weehawken; No. 10 David Brearley at No. 7 Glen Ridge, winner at No. 2 Secaucus.

North 2, Group 2

No. 16 Science Park at No. 1 Hackettstown, No. 9 Passaic Valley at No. 8 Verona, No. 12 Lodi at No. 5 Caldwell, No. 13 Ridgefield at No. 4 Newark Central, No. 14 Leonia at No. 3 Rutherford, No. 11 Whippany Park at No. 6 Lyndhurst, No. 10 Bernards at No. 7 Hanover Park, No. 15 Newark Tech at No. 2 Madison.

North 2, Group 3

No. 16 Newark Collegiate at No. 1 Chatham, No. 9 North Hunterdon at No. 8 Warren Hills, No. 12 Fort Lee at No. 5 Summit, No. 13 Rahway at No. 4 Snyder, No. 14 Cliffside Park at No. 3 West Morris, No. 11 Cranford at No. 6 Mendham, No. 10 Nutley at No. 7 Voorhees, No. 15 Millburn at No. 2 Randolph.

North 2, Group 4

No. 16 Bridgewater-Raritan at No. 1 Westfield, No. 9 Watchung Hills at No. 8 Phillipsburg, No. 12 Elizabeth at No. 5 Ridge, No. 13 Irvington at No. 4 Bayonne, No. 14 Union at No. 3 Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 11 East Side (Newark) at No. 8 Hillsborough, No. 10 Hunterdon Central at No. 7 Woodbridge, No. 15 J.P. Stevens at No. 2 Franklin.

Central Group 1

No. 16 Keyport at No. 1 New Egypt, No. 9 Perth Amboy Tech at No. 8 Point Pleasant Beach, No. 12 Highland Park at No. 5 Shore, No. 13 Keansburg at No. 4 Somerset Tech, No. 14 Henry Hudson at No. 3 South Hunterdon, No. 11 Manville at No. 6 Florence, No. 10 Dunellen at No. 7 Burlington City, No. 15 Roselle Park at No. 2 Woodbridge Academy.

Central Group 2

No. 16 Nottingham at No. 1 Manasquan, No. 9 A.L. Johnson at No. 8 South River, No. 12 Metuchen at No. 5 Middlesex, No. 13 Roselle at No. 4 Holmdel, No. 14 Monmouth at No. 3 Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 11 Delaware Valley at No. 6 Bound Brook, No. 10 Spotswood at No. 7 Governor Livingston, No. 15 Bordentown at No. 2 New Providence.

Central Group 3

No. 16 Brick Memorial at No. 1 Ewing, No. 9 South Plainfield at No. 8 Robbinsville, No. 12 Ocean Township at No. 5 Red Bank, No. 13 Iselin Kennedy at No. 4 Colts Neck, No. 14 Middletown North at No. 3 Wall, No. 11 Hopewell Valley at No. 6 Allentown, No. 10 Somerville at No. 7 Neptune, No. 15 Steinert at No. 2 Colonia.

Central Group 4

No. 16 West Windsor-Plainsboro South at No. 1 Hightstown, No. 9 Montgomery at No. 8 North Brunswick, No. 12 Rancocas Valley at No. 5 Marlboro, No. 13 Princeton at No. 4 Middletown South, No. 14 West Windsor-Plainsboro North at No. 3 Monroe, No. 11 Howell at No. 6 East Brunswick, No. 10 Old Bridge at No. 7 South Brunswick, No. 15 Freehold Township at No. 2 Jackson Memorial.

South Group 1

No. 16 Buena at No. 1 Wildwood, No. 9 Clayton at No. 8 Riverside, No. 12 Maple Shade at No. 5 Pennsville, No. 13 Pitman at No. 4 Woodstown, No. 14 Paulsboro at No. 3 Palmyra, No. 11 Penns Grove at No. 8 Gateway, No. 10 Schalick at No. 7 Salem, No. 15 Gloucester at No. 2 Woodbury.

South Group 2

No. 16 Oakcrest at No. 1 Haddon Heights, No. 9 Point Pleasant Boro at No. 8 Haddonfield, No. 12 Medford Tech at No. 5 Manchester Township, No. 13 Camden at No. 4 Delran, No. 14 Overbrook at No. 3 Middle Township, No. 11 Collingswood at No. 6 Haddon Township, No. 10 Sterling at No. 7 West Deptford, No. 15 Barnegat at No. 2 Cinnaminson.

South Group 3

No. 16 Triton at No. 1 Mainland, No. 9 Lacey at No. 8 Pemberton, No. 12 Seneca at No. 5 Delsea, No. 13 Westampton Tech at No. 4 Absegami, No. 14 Highland at No. 3 Ocean City, No. 11 Cherry Hill West at No. 6 Moorestown, No. 10 Burlington Township at No. 7 Hammonton, No. 15 Winslow at No. 2 Timber Creek.

South Group 4

No. 16 Gloucester County Tech at No. 1 Cherokee, No. 9 Toms River East at No. 8 Egg Harbor, No. 12 Vineland at No. 5 Toms River North, No. 13 Washington Township at No. 4 Lenape, No. 14 Southern Regional at No. 3 Clearview, No. 11 Eastern at No. 6 Williamstown, No. 10 Atlantic City at No. 7 Kingsway at No. 15 Central Regional at No. 2 Shawnee.

North Non-Public A

No. 9 Hudson Catholic at No. 8 Pingry, winner at No. 1 Immaculate Heart, No. 12 St. Elizabeth at No. 5 Pope John XXIII, No. 13 Holy Angels at No. 4 Paramus Catholic, No. 14 Kent Place at No. 3 Mount St. Dominic, No. 11 Oak Knoll at No. 6 Dwight-Englewood, No. 10 Montclair-Kimberley at No. 7 Morristown Beard, winner at No. 2 Newark Academy.

North Non-Public B

No. 9 Hawthorne Christian at No. 8 St. Mary (Rutherford), winner at No. 1 Saddle River Day, No. 5 Immaculate Conception (Lodi) at No. 4 Gill St. Bernard's, No. 6 Roselle Catholic at No. 3 Immaculate Conception (Montclair), No. 7 Villa Walsh at No. 2 Morris Catholic.

South Non-Public A

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Immaculata, winner at No. 1 St. John Vianney, No. 12 Union Catholic at No. 6 Camden Catholic, No. 13 Princeton Day at No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 11 Trinity Hall at No. 6 Donovan Catholic, winner at No. 3 Red Bank Catholic, No. 10 Our Lady of Mercy at No. 7 Mount St. Mary, winner at No. 2 Paul VI.

South Non-Public B

No. 9 Mater Dei at No. 8 Holy Spirit, winner at No. 1 Rutgers Prep, No. 12 Holy Cross at No. 5 St. Rose, No. 13 Trenton Catholic at No. 4 Bishop Eustace, No. 11 Moorestown Friends at No. 6 Ranney, winner at No. 3 Gloucester Catholic; No. 10 Timothy Christian at No. 7 Calvary Christian, winner at No. 2 Wildwood Catholic.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: 2022 NJSIAA girls basketball tournament brackets, schedule

