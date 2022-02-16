Train announces Walmart AMP show

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The multi-Grammy award-winning band Train announced that they will be hitting the road this summer on their upcoming “Save Me San Francisco Wine Co Presents: Train – AM Gold Tour” with very special guests Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis.

The tour will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, July 17, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and range from $40.50 to $130.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Train is touring in support of their first album in five years. Special guest Jewel was recently seen as the winner on season six of The Masked Singer.

