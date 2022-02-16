ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

After gameroom dispute, man led deputies on chase in South Lubbock

By Caitlyn Rooney
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after a law enforcement chase just south of Lubbock Wednesday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a disturbance call to the Golden Treasure Gameroom near County Road 2500 and FM 1585.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Zavier Zunich, 20, and tried to pull him over. He refused to stop and led deputies on a car chase, which ended in the 1600 block of County Road 7260.

Authorities said Zunich then ran from the vehicle and hid under a storage shed. He was taken into custody without further incident, LCSO said.

Zunich was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on, “Felon in possession of a Firearm, Evading arrest in a Motor Vehicle, Evading arrest on foot, Possession of Marijuana, and outstanding warrants for: Tampering/Fabricating evidence and Lubbock Police Department traffic warrants.”

flightwatch
2d ago

Now that right there is a model citizen. A productive member of society; an individual you should be proud to call neighbor, and one children far and wide should emulate!

