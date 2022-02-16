Two passengers involved in plane crash near Drum Inlet have ties to Wilmington

Authorities on Tuesday identified the four teenagers and four adults who were aboard a small, single-engine passenger aircraft that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Drum Inlet Sunday — and two of them have ties to Wilmington.

Stephanie Fulcher, 42, a former Cape Fear Community College and University of North Carolina Wilmington student, and Douglas "Hunter" Parks, 45, founder and president of Wilmington-based environmental consulting business Green Assets, were aboard the plane.

In a Wednesday news release, the Carteret County Sheriff's Office said the remains of the passengers aboard the plane were recovered. Two bodies have been positively identified and the remaining six are in the process of being identified, the release said.

According to her Facebook page, Fulcher studied nursing at both schools and graduated from CFCC in 2004 and UNCW in 2012.

UNCW spokesperson Krissy Vick confirmed Wednesday that Fulcher graduated from UNCW in May 2012, earning a bachelor's of science degree with a major in nursing.

"We are deeply sorry to learn that UNCW alumna Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher ‘12 was a passenger on the flight that crashed earlier this week in Carteret County, NC. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Once a Seahawk, always a Seahawk," the university said in a statement.

Fulcher and Parks are Carteret County residents, and a business partner of Parks said the two were dating.

Bailey Evans, vice president at Green Assets, issued a statement on behalf of the Parks family and Green Assets confirming Parks was involved in Sunday's crash.

"We are grateful for the many men and women – authorities and volunteers – who remain active in the recovery operation and investigation. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and concern expressed over the incident," the statement said.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from a hunting trip in Hyde County and was scheduled to return to Beaufort. The last post on Fulcher's Facebook page is a collection of photos from the trip posted Sunday morning.

Four other Carteret County residents were aboard the flight: Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; Noah Lee Styron, 15; and Michael Daily Shepard, 15.

The pilot, Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, and his son, Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, are from Pitt County.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a news conference Monday authorities had "no indication that anyone survived the crash."

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an air traffic controller at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point reported radar showed the aircraft "behaving erratically" before disappearing from the radar screen. The possible downed aircraft was reported to the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center at 2:13 p.m. Sunday.

Buck added search efforts for equipment that may shed light on the plane's flight path before the crash have been successful.

An investigation will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

