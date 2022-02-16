The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tennessee are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Tennessee in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. West Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235

— #8 most common destination from West Virginia

#39. Delaware

– Moved from Tennessee to Delaware in 2019: 409

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Tennessee in 2019: 689

— #11 most common destination from Delaware

#38. New Jersey

– Moved from Tennessee to New Jersey in 2019: 527

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Tennessee in 2019: 2,382

— #19 most common destination from New Jersey

#37. Iowa

– Moved from Tennessee to Iowa in 2019: 546

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Tennessee in 2019: 857

— #23 most common destination from Iowa

#36. Hawaii

– Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii in 2019: 586

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Tennessee in 2019: 522

— #27 most common destination from Hawaii

You may also like: Countries Tennessee exports the most goods to

#35. New Mexico

– Moved from Tennessee to New Mexico in 2019: 599

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Tennessee in 2019: 1,094

— #14 most common destination from New Mexico

#34. Maryland

– Moved from Tennessee to Maryland in 2019: 640

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Tennessee in 2019: 1,744

— #21 most common destination from Maryland

#33. New Hampshire

– Moved from Tennessee to New Hampshire in 2019: 801

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Tennessee in 2019: 297

— #24 most common destination from New Hampshire

#32. Connecticut

– Moved from Tennessee to Connecticut in 2019: 921

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Tennessee in 2019: 740

— #28 most common destination from Connecticut

#31. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Tennessee to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 991

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Tennessee in 2019: 157

— #33 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Tennessee uses

#30. Oregon

– Moved from Tennessee to Oregon in 2019: 1,113

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Tennessee in 2019: 1,453

— #15 most common destination from Oregon

#29. Oklahoma

– Moved from Tennessee to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,143

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Tennessee in 2019: 935

— #22 most common destination from Oklahoma

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Tennessee to Minnesota in 2019: 1,262

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Tennessee in 2019: 1,215

— #23 most common destination from Minnesota

#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188

— #22 most common destination from Wisconsin

#26. Kansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Kansas in 2019: 1,316

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Tennessee in 2019: 1,204

— #19 most common destination from Kansas

You may also like: Best school districts in Tennessee

#25. Nevada

– Moved from Tennessee to Nevada in 2019: 1,372

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Tennessee in 2019: 2,101

— #15 most common destination from Nevada

#24. Utah

– Moved from Tennessee to Utah in 2019: 1,622

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Tennessee in 2019: 1,240

— #18 most common destination from Utah

#23. Massachusetts

– Moved from Tennessee to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,933

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee in 2019: 1,109

— #27 most common destination from Massachusetts

#22. Louisiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Louisiana in 2019: 1,948

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Tennessee in 2019: 1,964

— #10 most common destination from Louisiana

#21. Arizona

– Moved from Tennessee to Arizona in 2019: 2,253

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Tennessee in 2019: 1,457

— #29 most common destination from Arizona

You may also like: See how low property taxes in Tennessee are

#20. Illinois

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— #12 most common destination from Illinois

#19. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— #25 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#18. Washington

– Moved from Tennessee to Washington in 2019: 3,115

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Tennessee in 2019: 3,821

— #15 most common destination from Washington

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630

— #9 most common destination from Indiana

#16. Arkansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252

— #3 most common destination from Arkansas

You may also like: Least educated counties in Tennessee

#15. Missouri

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— #16 most common destination from Missouri

#14. South Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872

— #7 most common destination from South Carolina

#13. Ohio

– Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547

— #12 most common destination from Ohio

#12. Michigan

– Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548

— #7 most common destination from Michigan

#11. Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to Virginia in 2019: 5,310

— 3.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 8,040

— #11 most common destination from Virginia

You may also like: Recipes from Tennessee

#10. New York

– Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594

— #16 most common destination from New York

#9. Colorado

– Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674

— #13 most common destination from Colorado

#8. California

– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863

— 3.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874

— #17 most common destination from California

#7. Kentucky

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— 5.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— #3 most common destination from Kentucky

#6. Mississippi

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— 5.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— #1 most common destination from Mississippi

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Tennessee

#5. Texas

– Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

— 6.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

— #10 most common destination from Texas

#4. North Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

— #7 most common destination from North Carolina

#3. Alabama

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

#2. Florida

– Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539

— #5 most common destination from Florida

#1. Georgia

– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210

— 11.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668

— #7 most common destination from Georgia

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.