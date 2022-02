Nintendo has announced their first Direct of the year will air tomorrow (February 9) with a focus on games releasing in the first half of this year. Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, and will be “mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.” It starts at 10 PM GMT, but the announcement provided no other details on what might be shown. It’s important to note the specific use of the word “mainly,” implying that we will potentially get a look at titles releasing in the second half of 2022 too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO