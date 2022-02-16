ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Crew Factory Presidents Day Sale: 30-50% off sitewide

moneytalksnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the first major sitewide discount we've seen...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

moneytalksnews.com

JCPenney Presidents' Day Sale: Up to 60% off + extra 20% to 30% off

Save an additional 20% on select already discounted apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home items with coupon code "LEADER3". Additionally, coupon code "WOWHOME" saves an extra 30% on select home items. Shop Now at JCPenney Tips Cardholders save 25% with coupon code "LEADER3". Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 of more.
moneytalksnews.com

Sur La Table Long Weekend Sale: Up to 50% off

Save big on brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, Breville, KitchenAid, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table Tips Shipping adds $7.99, or is free with orders of $75 or more. Store pickup may also be available.
CNET

Super Savings Sale: Score Up to 70% Off at Wayfair During Its Presidents Day Sale

Technology isn't the only thing you can get on sale this Presidents Day. There are loads of home essentials and fun things you can get while saving a ton of money. Because Presidents Day is a time when many of us are looking for deals, retailers such as Wayfair are jumping on the early deals train with their own sales. Until Feb. 21, you can expect to save up to 70% on home essentials at Wayfair, including its clearance section, making this Presidents Day sale rival the site's Black Friday deal in terms of pricing. Talk about great savings.
RunnersWorld

Amazon Just Dropped A Presidents Day Sneaker Sale Up To 30 Percent Off Nike, Adidas, And More

Whoever came up with the saying "nothing lasts forever" was definitely thinking about their sneakers. Whether the pair you've loved running in for years is ripping at the seams, or you just want something comfy and stylish to wear on an everyday basis, it seems like all of us are constantly in pursuit of a new pair of sneakers. And, here at Women's Health, it is our firm belief that you can never have too many.
marthastewart.com

Take 20% Off Mattresses and 10% Off Bedding During Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Having trouble falling asleep at night? While conditions like the brightness and temperature in your room can be factors, sometimes it can just come down to your bedding. If your sleep essentials could use a refresh, you'll want to act now: Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day Sale includes 20 percent off its signature mattresses and 10 percent off its bedding, like mattress toppers and protectors, duvet inserts, and pillows. Consider the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress ($716, originally $895, tuftandneedle.com) to help you catch some z's. This piece contours to your body, and its foam technology allows for bounce-back support. The Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert ($279, originally $310, tuftandneedle.com) can make the perfect addition to your bedding. Its design has just enough weight to help you relax as you drift off to sleep, but it's also fluffy and wicks away moisture for optimal comfort. Ahead, shop all of our favorite finds from this limited-time sale, ending on February 21.
moneytalksnews.com

Discount Tire Direct Presidents' Day Sale: Up to $110 off

Save $60, $70, or $110 off select tires when you buy four from brands Firestone, Bridgestone, and more. Shop Now at Discount Tire Direct. Saving for retirement is a big task. But, if you work these easy steps into your life, you'll be one step closer to your dream retirement.
Middletown Press

RS Recommends: Shop Presidents’ Day Savings Up to 30% off at The Home Depot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Presidents’ Day savings are here and tons of top retailers are offering massive discounts on home goods, furniture and appliances. One such retailer is The Home Depot with savings up to 30% off on bedding, furniture and home accents. Through Wednesday, February 23, you can also grab an extra 10% off with coupon code PRESIDENTS22 added at checkout.
WRAL News

Crocs: Sale up to 50% off

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Crocs is offering free economy shipping on orders $44.99 or more and free returns on all orders. Sign up for daily SmartShoppers emails that include the latest coupons, discounts, deals and meal planning...
moneytalksnews.com

Goedekers Presidents' Day Sale: Deals on appliances + rebates

Save appliances from major brands including LG, Whirpool, GE, and more. Shop Now at Goedekers. Saving for retirement is a big task. But, if you work these easy steps into your life, you'll be one step closer to your dream retirement.
People

The 6 Best Deals from Casper's Presidents Day Sale, Including Nearly $600 Off Best-Selling Mattresses

We're more than a month into the new year, and now that we're finally starting to feel settled, we're taking a look around our homes and seeing that there are a few things in our bedrooms specifically that need an upgrade. For some, it might be a big investment piece like a brand new mattress for their beds and, for others, it might just be a fresh set of sheets or even a bed for their dog.
moneytalksnews.com

Mattress Firm Presidents' Day Sale: mattresses from $160

Shop comfy savings from brands as Serta, Beautyrest, Sealy, Lucid, and more, taking up to half off a selection including mattress, mattress accessories, bedframes, pillows, and protectors. Shop Now at Mattress Firm Tips Shipping varies by item, but many qualify for free shipping.
moneytalksnews.com

Tractor Supply Co. Presidents' Day Must Haves: Up to 45% off

Everyone celebrates Presidents' Day in their own way – if your way involves power tools, heaters, bikes, pet food, or anything else in this sale, this is your chance to save. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co. Tips Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $19.99.
Esquire

J.Crew Is Taking an Extra 50% Off a Bunch of Very Stylish, Very On-Sale Wardrobe Essentials

The J.Crew sale section is the gift that keeps on giving. I've probably told you this before, but I won't apologize for repeating myself because it is an undeniable truth. The discounts in the perennially replenished corner of the brand's website are often so impressive they seem almost impossible. A really good fleece for 76 percent off? An equally impressive cotton-cashmere shirt for an even steeper discount? How can it be done?!
