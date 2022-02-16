Report: Kentucky ranks as 6th least educated state in America
KENTUCKY ( FOX 56 ) – A recent study by WalletHub compared the education levels of all 50 states based on factors including education attainment rates, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.
While Kentucky ranked well in quality of education (18th), the rank for educational attainment was poor (46th).Source: WalletHub Read more of the latest Kentucky news
In addition to the overall ranking of 45th in education, Kentucky ranked 47th in population percentage that has obtained an associate's degree and 46th in percentage of the population with a bachelor's degree.
