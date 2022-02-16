UFC alum Mike Swick reveals he's fighting cancer: 'Toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had'

Former UFC fighter Mike Swick is in the midst of what he’s calling the toughest battle of his life – and it comes outside the cage.

Swick, 42, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer and called it “the toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had.” Swick, a Season 1 cast member on “The Ultimate Fighter,” has undergone chemotherapy, water-fasting and organic diet treatments over the past five weeks, he said.

While he did not specify which kind of cancer he’s dealing with, Swick said he had it for seven months without knowing. His lymph nodes were swollen, but he tacked the issue up to a COVID-19 vaccine side effect. As it turns out, it was something much more serious.

“Now recovering at home and actually feeling amazing mentally!” Swick wrote. “Vitals all still good but still full of Chemo and a little weak and quite skinny. The lowest I got after the fasts and first week was 151lbs. … I will get a scan and update in just over a week but I decided not to hide this. I want everyone to watch as I beat this BS and recover myself back to 100% with a full recovery. So stay tuned…”

From 2005 to 2015, Swick competed 15 times under the UFC banner. He went 10-5 in that stretch with wins over Joe Riggs, Marcus Davis, Ben Saunders, and Josh Burkman among others. Post-fighting-career, Swick founded AKA Thailand and hosts a podcast “Real Quick with Mike Swick“.

Swick is the third original member of “The Ultimate Fighter” to publicly reveal serious health concerns in recent months. Diego Sanchez and Chris Leben were both hospitalized due to post-COVID-19 issues, with the latter still working toward being discharged.

Swick’s full post can be read below: