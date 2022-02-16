ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC alum Mike Swick reveals he's fighting cancer: 'Toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had'

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhfRv_0eGIlv6v00

Former UFC fighter Mike Swick is in the midst of what he’s calling the toughest battle of his life – and it comes outside the cage.

Swick, 42, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with cancer and called it “the toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had.” Swick, a Season 1 cast member on “The Ultimate Fighter,” has undergone chemotherapy, water-fasting and organic diet treatments over the past five weeks, he said.

While he did not specify which kind of cancer he’s dealing with, Swick said he had it for seven months without knowing. His lymph nodes were swollen, but he tacked the issue up to a COVID-19 vaccine side effect. As it turns out, it was something much more serious.

“Now recovering at home and actually feeling amazing mentally!” Swick wrote. “Vitals all still good but still full of Chemo and a little weak and quite skinny. The lowest I got after the fasts and first week was 151lbs. … I will get a scan and update in just over a week but I decided not to hide this. I want everyone to watch as I beat this BS and recover myself back to 100% with a full recovery. So stay tuned…”

From 2005 to 2015, Swick competed 15 times under the UFC banner. He went 10-5 in that stretch with wins over Joe Riggs, Marcus Davis, Ben Saunders, and Josh Burkman among others. Post-fighting-career, Swick founded AKA Thailand and hosts a podcast “Real Quick with Mike Swick“.

Swick is the third original member of “The Ultimate Fighter” to publicly reveal serious health concerns in recent months. Diego Sanchez and Chris Leben were both hospitalized due to post-COVID-19 issues, with the latter still working toward being discharged.

Swick’s full post can be read below:

“Sometimes life throws you lemons, and then sometimes the whole lemon tree falls on your head! 🤷🏻‍♂️

“Anyway, for those wondering where I have been the last 5 weeks, I been battling Cancer in the toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had. Started with a 48 hour water fast, then the first Chemo session with an additional 24 hour water fast, then a day of solid plant based organic food, followed by another chemo and fast, then plant based again, keeping this routine until the week was over. From then I kept Chemo every other day for the next 3 weeks while eating only plant based organic cancer killing foods daily.

“After 7 days all 15+ swollen lymph nodes in my neck were completely gone. Never had a single fever throughout, and vitals were always normal. Round 1 went to me for sure! 👊🏼

“Then I continued same chemo and plant based routine, without anymore fasting, until I checked out a couple days ago.

“Now recovering at home and actually feeling amazing mentally! Vitals all still good but still full of Chemo and a little weak and quite skinny. The lowest I got after the fasts and first week was 151lbs. 😱

“I will get a scan and update in just over a week but I decided not to hide this. I want everyone to watch as I beat this BS and recover myself back to 100% with a full recovery. So stay tuned… 🙏🏻

“P.S. I apparently had this for over 7 months without knowing. Even after passing an initial biopsy on my lymph node. Since all vitals were good and I passed all regular tests and blood work, we assumed it was the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine side effects, since the nodes swole up literally the day after I got it. So if you scroll back 7 months on my IG, you can see how much fun I was having with cancer and not even knowing it. Free-diving, skydiving, training… kinda crazy. Be safe everyone and never listen to the first diagnosis.

“P.S.S. Lastly and MOST important is all the appreciation in the world to my wonderful girlfriend Julia, who has supported me more than I ever thought a human could! We are about to have an amazing Chapter 2 my love! ❤️”

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Video: Kevin Holland lights up second troll with slew of body kicks: ‘Two down, way too many to go’

Kevin Holland has improved to 2-0 taking on internet trolls that have called him out, although this time there was a bit more respect involved. Holland, who will be dropping to welterweight for the first time in his UFC career at UFC 272 when he takes on Alex Oliveira, sparred with an individual at Main Street Boxing in Houston. According to Holland, the man showed up to a meet and greet and referred to him as “Brunson” before getting an autograph, then becoming the second fan victim for the No. 13-ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya is not in the GOAT conversation yet: ‘Anderson Silva has just done more’

This past weekend, Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title, winning a unanimous decision over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The win was Adesanya’s fourth title defense, moving him into sole possession of second-most middleweight title defenses behind only Anderson Silva. But second best isn’t good enough for some and given how dominant Adesanya has looked over the rest of the 185-pound division, the rumblings have already begun over whether Adesanya has surpassed Silva as the greatest middleweight to ever step into the cage. And for MMA legend, that claim is flat out wrong.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Riggs
Person
Mike Swick
Person
Josh Burkman
Person
Diego Sanchez
Person
Chris Leben
Person
Marcus Davis
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter has blood geyser erupting from his forehead, no biggie

UFC lightweight veteran Renato Carneiro captured his second straight victory by submitting Alexander Hernandez as part of the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. But “Moicano” nearly pulled out after getting busted open in sparring. “Two weeks...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Combat#Chemo
MMA Fighting

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon moved to UFC 274

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon have a new date. Cerrone and Lauzon were originally expected to face each other at a UFC Fight Night event on April 30; however, multiple sources have confirmed that the bout will now take place at UFC 274 on May 7th. MMA Junkie was first to report the change in date.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Cris Cyborg reveals she has ‘one or two’ more fights left on Bellator contract

Cris Cyborg has collected titles in every major promotion she’s ever fought for thus resulting in her becoming MMA’s version of a “grand slam champion.”. Currently the Bellator featherweight queen, Cyborg made her trek into the promotion in 2019 before debuting in Jan. 2020. The Curitiba, Brazil native came from the UFC where she enjoyed a run with the title before dropping it to Amanda Nunes in their big champion vs. champion superfight at UFC 232 in Dec. 2018. One rebound win later over Felicia Spencer and Cyborg was on her way out of the company.
UFC
The Independent

Khabib warns Francis Ngannou over potential Tyson Fury fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has warned current star Francis Ngannou that nobody is capable of touching Tyson Fury, as rumours persist over a crossover match between the two combat sport icons.Fury retained his heavyweight crown in boxing with victory over Deontay Wilder last year and is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte.But Khabib doesn’t consider that Fury has any contender even close to his level at this point, with Ukrainian challenger and IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title-holder Oleksandr Usyk the only one who might be capable of giving the Gypsy King a run for his money.Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Holland whooped another Instagram troll, this time with punches and rapid-fire body kicks

Kevin Holland is undefeated – well, at least when it comes to sparring matches vs. online trolls who are brave enough to lace up some gloves and put on head gear. For the second time in recent weeks, Holland (2-0) found a troll that was brave (dumb) enough to step onto a fight surface and let him dominate. While the first troll got off easy with a submission and a belly slap, this troll wasn’t as lucky.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier refutes Henry Cejudo’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev would easily defeat Israel Adesanya: “He’s gonna get himself into trouble”

Daniel Cormier has hit back at Henry Cejudo’s suggestion that Khamzat Chimaev could easily defeat Israel Adesanya. Following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, many fans have been wondering whether or not anyone in the middleweight division is capable of beating Israel Adesanya. Henry Cejudo, a former two-weight UFC champion himself, recently offered up Chimaev as a suggestion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg: Cat Zingano turned down title fight to face Pam Sorenson on Bellator 276 ‘Prelims’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Cat Zingano won’t be doing battle inside the cage anytime soon, but it seems they are not done firing shots at each other on social media. Per a press release from Bellator, Zingano has accepted a fight against Pam Sorenson for the upcoming Bellator 276 event in St. Louis, Mo., on March 12, 2022. Upon catching wind of the news, Cyborg blasted Zingano for turning down the chance to fight her for the title in favor of competing on the undercard in a since-deleted tweet (via MMA Junkie).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor’s manager wouldn’t be surprised if ‘The Notorious’ fights for the title next: “He can fight anybody”

Conor McGregor’s manager has revealed that he thinks ‘The Notorious’ could be fighting for UFC gold next. The former dual-weight champion has been out of the cage since his injury loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The loss gave Conor McGregor three losses in his last four fights inside the cage. During that stretch, he also lost to Floyd Mayweather inside of the boxing ring in 2017.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya explains how he’s starting to fall into one same ‘issue’ Anderson Silva had during UFC title reign

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions in MMA today, a fact he proved once again at UFC 271 with his latest defense of the middleweight title against Robert Whittaker. But not everyone has celebrated the performance. Adesanya’s close decision win over Whittaker was the champion’s third fight in a row lacking in many of the highlight-reel moments that became Adesanya’s calling card during his rise to the UFC title.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor: I have ‘the best ground and pound’ in MMA

Conor McGregor might not be known for his wrestling, but ‘The Notorious’ believes he has some of the best ground and pound in MMA. McGregor took to social media on Wednesday where he bragged about the accuracy of his ‘vertical striking’ from the ground. “I’ve the...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith names the middleweight who “probably has the best chance” to beat Israel Adesanya

Anthony Smith has given his thoughts on which UFC middleweight could dethrone current champion Israel Adesanya. At UFC 271, Israel Adesanya continued his dominant reign as the 185-pound king with a decision win over Robert Whittaker. While some disagreed with him getting the nod, the evidence for Whittaker winning simply wasn’t decisive enough to warrant it being called a robbery.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal explains where things first went wrong in friendship with Colby Covington: “I would see signs in the way he treated his family”

Jorge Masvidal has spoken about the origin of his rivalry with former friend Colby Covington ahead of their UFC 272 showdown. On March 5, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will aim to finally settle their feud that seems to have been ongoing for a few years now. The two top welterweights, both of whom have now lost twice to Kamaru Usman, will be hoping that a main event win in Las Vegas next month can send them surging back into contention for a trilogy fight against “The Nigerian Nightmare”.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy