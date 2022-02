GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot in a road rage incident, including a 25-year-old who is now in custody facing charges, according to Gwinnett County Police. Authorities said shortly after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a U-Haul facility at 3820 Buford Drive in response to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, the 25-year-old, who was driving a black Honda Accord, was found shot in the leg. While officers were helping him, they asked about the gunshot wound and he became "uncooperative," Gwinnett County Police said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO