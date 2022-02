BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to winter in Western New York, the region and season is known far and wide for snow. And usually, a lot of it. But history has shown that the amount of snow Western New York gets each winter, and how much of it stays on the ground, can greatly vary from year to year. Knowing this, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith set out to find out how this impacts different winter activities and their local communities that rely on the snow each winter.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO