ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police search for suspect accused of murdering man, assaulting woman who shoveled his driveway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCZx4_0eGIktWW00
Police search for suspect in murder, assault Detroit police are searching for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain in connection with a murder and assault. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT — Police say a suspect lured a man and a woman to his home, asking them to shovel snow in exchange for drugs, before killing one and assaulting the other.

A woman told police she and a male victim shoveled snow for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain Sunday, and after they finished shoveling, the suspect gave them both cocaine, The Detroit News reported. The woman told investigators the suspect then brought the victims to his basement, where he threatened both with a rifle, The Detroit News reported.

Police told WDIV Powers-McClain beat the male victim to death with a long gun, before stripping him naked and chaining him to a dog cage in the basement.

Investigators said the female victim told them Powers-McClain also beat her, then drove her in his car until she was able to jump out and escape, WDIV reported.

The female victim is in critical condition, WJBK reported.

Police described Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, WDIV reported. He has shoulder-length black hair.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

Father charged for school threats says he intended to ‘burn’ the school legally

MIAMI — A father could face prison time for an alleged threat he made against his son’s private school, but he says the comment was taken out of context. Mark Polyakov is facing charges and his son was expelled from Scheck Hillel Community School in Florida after Polyakov allegedly texted a group of parents that he wanted to burn down the school over its mask policy, WFOR reported. Polyakov allegedly said in the chat titled, “No more masks hillel,”: “You should of told that board member go (expletive) yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down! What’s his name? This board member,” WFOR reported.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WDBO

Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A convenience store clerk who killed himself minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips earlier this month would have faced criminal charges if he had survived, a police report says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Police: One killed in crash along SR 436 in Seminole County

One person died following an early morning crash Friday in Altamonte Springs. The crash involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle, Altamonte Springs police said. Officers responded to a well-travelled stretch of State Road 436 — also known as Altamonte Drive — at Maple Street shortly after 3 a.m.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Florida doctor accused of battering patient he believed was faking condition

LEESBURG, Fla. — A central Florida doctor is accused of using the patient’s own hand to hit her multiple times because he believed she was faking her condition. Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko is accused of battering the patient on three separate occasions at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, WFTV reported. Police told the station Nwabuko believed the woman, who was semi-conscious, was faking her condition.
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shovel#Male And Female#The Detroit News#Stout We#Detroit Police News#Detroitpolice#Wdiv#Wjbk#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Daunte Wright's mother angered by Potter's smiling mug shot

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright's mother saying it showed Potter wasn't genuinely sorry for his death. Potter's attorney said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright's family denounced the verdict as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy