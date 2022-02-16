Alaska Airlines debuts Flight Pass subscription for popular West Coast routes

Alaska Airlines 737 landing lights. DaveAlan/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Alaska Airlines announced its first-ever subscription-based offering, Flight Pass, which offers travelers with varying budgets and lifestyles a chance to travel along many West Coast routes for a year.

The program, launched Wednesday offering members up to 24 roundtrip flights a year to the most popular routes within California, including nonstop service from California airports to select Nevada and Arizona destinations for a fixed monthly rate.

There are two annual plans for Flight Pass subscribers to choose from based on the best value or most flexibility; the key difference is in the length of the required advanced booking time.

The first plan starts at $49 per month and Flight Pass Pro starts at $199 per month but allows for booking as early as 90 days in advance as well as same-day booking up to two hours before departure.

Alaska Airlines called its flight subscription plan an opportunity for travelers to "lock in main cabin deals for a full year" offering subscribers "lower than average fares on eligible flights."

"After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there," Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.

According to the airline, travel trend reports show that "most Americans are planning domestic travel in 2022, particularly to warm-weather and beach destinations, and some are even more willing to be spontaneous and flexible on future trips."

How to use Flight Pass

Sign up and create an account at www.flightpass.alaskaair.com. Pick a preferred plan: The best value Flight Pass, which requires booking at least 14 days before travel; or the most flexible Flight Pass Pro, which allows same-day booking. Choose the number of roundtrips you would like annually: 6, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights. Redeem your credits and book your trip on an eligible flight. Choose from 100 daily flights connecting 13 California airports to each other and to Reno, Phoenix, and Vegas. Enjoy your flight.

Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines, said the company is "uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs."

Flight Pass subscribers can also earn miles toward Mileage Plan elite status.

