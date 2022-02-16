ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Site News: Say Hello To Felix, The Newest Member Of Our YouTube Team

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's right! While our YouTube team was briefly reduced to two, it's now back to three thanks to the addition of Felix Sanchez. You might already know Felix from...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Hello Neighbor 2 announced for PS4 and PS5

Hello, Neighbors! Ari from tinyBuild here. Wow, it’s crazy to think that our CEO Alex penned a post for this same blog almost four years ago to announce that Hello Neighbor would be coming to PlayStation. Well, today I am both honored and excited to pick up the torch (or flashlight, in this case) and announce to you all that Hello Neighbor 2 will be coming to PS4 and PS5! But not only that, we’re doubly excited to announce that the Hello Neighbor 2 beta is coming on April 7, 2022, and you can get exclusive beta access with your pre-order.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Come and say hello to our new vid bud, Liam Richardson

The RPS video chamber has been a little quiet since Colm left us at the end of last year, but this week I'm pleased to announce that strange noises have once again been heard from deep within our Treehouse recording booth. Indeed, our search for a new vid bud is finally over, so please say hello and welcome to Liam Richardson.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Disney's Chip 'n Dale Reboot Features A Cute Nod To The 1990 NES Game

Disney is rebooting Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers with a new movie, and the first trailer contains a cheeky little nod to Capcom's 1990 NES game. Described as "a comeback 30 years in the making", the new movie will launch exclusively on Disney+ on May 20th, 2022 and is a "hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy" featuring the vocal talents of John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip and Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Dale. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana and Will Arnett.
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Eileen Gu Boasts How Easy It Is To Dodge China Social Media Censors; Post Vanishes

California-born skier Eileen Gu, who won Olympic gold for China, gushed on Instagram about the ease of ducking social media censorship in her adopted nation. Then her post vanished, apparently a result of censorship. Gu’s chirpy Instagram posts during the Olympics have touched off furious debate in China, where the...
CHINA
techweez.com

Facebook Isn’t Listening On Your Phone. It Doesn’t Have To

Early this week, a video went viral(20 million views) on TikTok about how Facebook is listening on your phone. The woman in the video claimed she was a former Facebook employee. The video is part of the viral “tell me something from a place you used to work at” trend....
CELL PHONES
Radar Online.com

'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto's Reunites With Estranged Wife On Valentine's Day, Exes Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Split

Joe Gatto’s estranged wife, Bessy, has Impractical Jokers fans speculating that the former couple may be getting back together after she posted pictures of the pair together again — despite announcing their split and imminent divorce nearly two months ago. Article continues below advertisement. The 45-year-old comedian and...
RELATIONSHIPS

