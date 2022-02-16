Site News: Say Hello To Felix, The Newest Member Of Our YouTube Team

Hello, Neighbors! Ari from tinyBuild here. Wow, it’s crazy to think that our CEO Alex penned a post for this same blog almost four years ago to announce that Hello Neighbor would be coming to PlayStation. Well, today I am both honored and excited to pick up the torch (or flashlight, in this case) and announce to you all that Hello Neighbor 2 will be coming to PS4 and PS5! But not only that, we’re doubly excited to announce that the Hello Neighbor 2 beta is coming on April 7, 2022, and you can get exclusive beta access with your pre-order.

